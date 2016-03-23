‘Hollywood Darlings’ to premiere in 2017

By: Zenab Saeed ~Staff Writer~

Three child TV stars best known for starring in popular sitcoms during the ‘90s are set to join together for a new reality series, “Hollywood Darlings.”

The show will follow the lives of Jodie Sweetin, best known for portraying Stephanie Tanner on “Full House,” Beverly Mitchell from “7th Heaven” and Christine Lakin from “Step by Step.” The three actresses, who are friends in real life, issued a joint statement following the announcement of the series expressing their enthusiasm.

“Our childhood characters prepared us for the roles of our lives. There really aren’t words to describe the way we grew up and the bond we share, so we decided that we wanted to give a glimpse into our unique sisterhood,” they said.

“Our fans have always been at the heart of it all, and we love that we have found a home on Pop. We’re so excited to go on this journey and take people inside our lives post-childhood fame.”

“Hollywood Darlings,” which is described as an unscripted documentary-comedy series, will feature eight half-hour episodes that will follow all three of the Hollywood actresses and their daily lives with their families and careers.

“Anyone who was a TV fan in the ‘90s grew up with Jodie, Christine and Beverley aspiring to be their best friends, wanting to dress like them and using their popular catchphrases. Hollywood Darlings provides an amazing opportunity for viewers to reignite their fandom for this now grown-up trio whose lives are as entertaining as they are relatable,” Paul Adler, Pop Network’s Senior Vice President of Original Programming and Development, said.

According to Sweetin’s announcement for the project on her Instagram account, the reality TV series will air in 2017.

“I love these ladies, and we’re going to have so much fun!” Sweetin said.

She is back in the spotlight for her involvement in “Fuller House” and as a contestant on the 22nd season of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars.”

Jimmy Fox, who is best known for producing VH1’s reality series “Mob Wives,” will produce the reality series for Pop Television Network.