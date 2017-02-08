Women of Excellence offers funding Programs foster female leadership

By: Erica Lampert ~Staff Writer~

The Women of Excellence (WOX) program was created in order to recognize the significant contributions from all of Xavier’s female graduates and how they have affected Xavier’s history and traditions.

Since 2007, the WOX program has provided numerous opportunities for women to connect and grow as organizational and philanthropic leaders through programs that foster engagement with and for Xavier.

One of the main events the WOX holds annually is known as the Giving Circle. The event has its members pool all of their resources together and help fund student, faculty and staff projects that they believe will have a significant impact or will create new resources for the university.

“The Giving Circle offers women a more personal way

to get involved with their giving and allows them to experience philanthropic leadership,” Executive Director of Women of Excellence Anne Ernst said.

The funds that are raised for the Giving Circle, are used for student groups, clubs, organizations, faculty and staff that have a project, matching Xavier’s mission, they would like to accomplish.

They will be distributed through a grant application process, and members of the Giving Circle will vote for the projects they believe will make the most impact.

“Since the program was founded, 76 grants worth $600,000-plus have been awarded to the campus and their projects,” Ernst said.

For the project to be considered, those applying must be Principal Faculty, Clinical Faculty, Lab instructors, Administrative Staff or a university-sponsored student group.

They would also like to see proposals that involve the development of women, new ways to incorporate gender issues in traditional subjects, guest speakers who offer dialogue on women’s issues or student participation in leadership seminars and workshops.

“The members enjoy reading the different applications and hearing what is happening on campus outside of the academics,” Ernst said. “They also enjoy having a vote for the projects they would like to see come to fruition.”

All applications for proposal ideas must be submitted by 5 p.m. on March 1 to Ernst, or dropped off in room 220 of the Alumni Center.

“Our goals this year (are) to grow our membership and to raise $80,000 or more to fund as many possible,” Ernst said. “The Giving Circle gives alumni and friends of the university the opportunity to make a difference even if they cannot make a large gift, as the money is all pooled together to make a greater impact.”

The winners of the project proposals will be announced at the WOX award luncheon at 11:20 a.m. on April 26 in Cintas Center.

All grant applicants are invited to attend the lunch, and it will be open to any students, staff or faculty who would like to attend as well.

“I hope the students look into this grant process and apply if their project fits the criteria,” Ernst said. “It will not only help them achieve their organization’s objective, but it gives them an insight into how the grant process works and what it takes to accomplish their goals.”

Those interested can visit http://www.xavier.edu/wox to view examples of past projects and read the guidelines for entering the Circle.