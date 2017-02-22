‘The Founder’ serves up supersized performances

By: Sam Martini ~Staff Writer~

The Founder follows the story of Ray Kroc and his idea to transform a local restaurant into one of the biggest restaurant franchises in the world.

Leading the cast is the magnificent Michael Keaton as Kroc, an out-of-his-luck salesman who happens to wonder upon the McDonald’s restaurant. Keaton encapsulates the aspirations of Kroc as well as a blend of his greed and compassion for the McDonald’s ideals.

Nick Offerman and John Carroll Lynch play the McDonald brothers, Dick and Mac. Both Offerman and Carroll provide the emotional backing to the story, having their idea stolen from under their feet.

A particular standout is Offerman, using his skill to make the audience’s pity for the brothers came through more while watching the film.

Mainly unknown to the public, the film depicts the true story of how McDonald’s started as a small restaurant in San Bernardino, Calif., with the idea of fast food, to the multi-billion dollar conglomerate it has become today. Many are unfamiliar with the brothers’ struggle to keep hold of their idea and how in losing it they were robbed of millions. This film puts everything straight.

Released on Jan. 20, the film barely made the cut for the 2017 Oscar nominee list. It was ignored during the nomination process, sadly leaving this fantastic movie out of the award season.

Kroc’s story of the rise of the McDonald’s corporation is truly interesting in today’s society, especially with one always being down the block, wherever you are. The Founder is a must-see.