Breaking News
Arts & Entertainment

‘The Founder’ serves up supersized performances

Posted by 1 Comment
Filed Under  , , ,

By: Sam Martini ~Staff Writer~

1

Photo courtesy of hollywoodreporter.com | Directed by John Lee Hancock, The Founder was released on Jan. 20 and stars Michael Keaton as McDonald’s businessman Ray Kroc. The biopic chronicles Kroc’s endeavors with the fast food chain.

The Founder follows the story of Ray Kroc and his idea to transform a local restaurant into one of the biggest restaurant franchises in the world.

Leading the cast is the magnificent Michael Keaton as Kroc, an out-of-his-luck salesman who happens to wonder upon the McDonald’s restaurant. Keaton encapsulates the aspirations of Kroc as well as a blend of his greed and compassion for the McDonald’s ideals.

Nick Offerman and John Carroll Lynch play the McDonald brothers, Dick and Mac. Both Offerman and Carroll provide the emotional backing to the story, having their idea stolen from under their feet.

A particular standout is Offerman, using his skill to make the audience’s pity for the brothers came through more while watching the film.

Mainly unknown to the public, the film depicts the true story of how McDonald’s started as a small restaurant in San Bernardino, Calif., with the idea of fast food, to the multi-billion dollar conglomerate it has become today. Many are unfamiliar with the brothers’ struggle to keep hold of their idea and how in losing it they were robbed of millions. This film puts everything straight.

Released on Jan. 20, the film barely made the cut for the 2017 Oscar nominee list. It was ignored during the nomination process, sadly leaving this fantastic movie out of the award season.

Kroc’s story of the rise of the McDonald’s corporation is truly interesting in today’s society, especially with one always being down the block, wherever you are. The Founder is a must-see.

1.png

Discussion

One thought on “‘The Founder’ serves up supersized performances

  1. Good one Sam. Agree with alot of your conclusions. Keep up the good work.

    Posted by R. Price | February 28, 2017, 4:02 pm
    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Like us on Facebook
%d bloggers like this: