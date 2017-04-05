‘Barney’ scores R-rated reboot

By: Andre The Giant ~Raiders Fan~

The 1992 children’s show Barney and Friends was recently greenlit for an R-rated reboot.

PBS recently sold the rights to the beloved purple dinosaur to Icon Productions for $11.5 million. Barney and Friends, creator Sheryl Leach had this to say: “With all these recent reboots of popular children’s shows, I figured it was time to trade the purple dinosaur for green presidents.”

Icon Productions founder and project director Mel Gibson seem very ecstatic about the project.

“If I’ve still got my pants on in the second scene, I think they’ve sent me the wrong script,” Gibson said. “It’s said that I went into a rant, but I think it went on for about five words. I was drunk. It just turned into a big thing. I apologized profusely–not once but three times. So what’s the problem? It’s four years ago. Do I need to apologize again?”

It’s reported the script will heavily draw from both its source material and Gibson’s personal experiences. It is also rumored Gibson will star as the lovable dinosaur.

“Look what you did to me… look what you are…look what every part of you is…fucking fake…fucking fake…You are the most synthetic person…who the fuck are you?”

With all that passion behind the project it’s obvious Gibson and Icon Production care heavily for the property. Barney is set to start filming this summer, looking at a late 2018 release.