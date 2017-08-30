Police Notes – August 22 – 28

Photo courtesy of gallsblog.com

Aug. 22, 6:07 p.m. — Xavier Police and Cincinnati Fire responded to a fire alarm at 1019 Dana Ave. A student reported an oil fire while cooking on the stove in the apartment. The fire caused very minimal smoke damage. Residence Life was notified.

Aug. 22, 10:21 p.m. — An underage intoxicated student observed vomiting in the bushes at Dana Avenue and Brooks Avenue was transported back to his or her room for the night. A fictitious ID was confiscated as well.

Aug. 22, 11:42 p.m. — An underage intoxicated student who was observed vomiting in the parking lot next to Stones Lanes was transported back to his or her room for the night. A fictitious ID was confiscated.

Aug. 23, 12:54 a.m. — An underage intoxicated student found passed out on the sidewalk in front of the C-2 Lot was transported back to his or her room for the evening. A fictitious ID was confiscated.

Aug. 23, 5:51 p.m. — Xavier Police, Cincinnati Fire and Physical Plant responded to a fire alarm in Brockman Hall. Investigation revealed that the alarm originated on the ground floor, however the fire department was unable to determine the source. The system was reset.

Aug. 23, 5:51 p.m. — Xavier Police assisted Residence Life with a room search in Brockman Hall. Drug paraphernalia and marijuana were confiscated in the search.

Aug. 25, 8:43 a.m. – Xavier Police, Cincinnati Fire and Physical Plant responded to a fire alarm in Brockman Hall. Investigation revealed that a smoke detector was activated on the second floor, possibly by either hair spray or cologne spray. The system was reset.

Aug. 26, 12:52 a.m. – Xavier Police investigated a loud party and/or people arguing in front of a residence in the 900 block of Dana Avenue. The students living in the residence were cautioned about loud parties and trash being left in the area.

Aug. 26, 4:03 p.m. – Xavier Police assisted Norwood Police in a search for a suspect wanted for robbing the UDF at Montgomery Avenue and Mentor Avenue. The subject was last seen running on Mentor Avenue. An XU Alert Me was issued.

Aug. 27, 10:10 p.m. – Xavier Police investigated a vehicle observed driving through the grass at the Elet and Sycamore buildings on the west side of campus. An investigation revealed the driver was reported as a missing person from the Colerain township. Xavier and Colerain units reunited the driver with his or her family.

Aug. 28, 3:24 p.m. – Xavier Police received a report from the All for One shop at U-Station that a counterfeit $100 bill had been used to make a purchase earlier in the day. An investigation pending.

Aug. 28, 6:47 p.m. – Xavier Police and Physical Plant investigated a smoke alarm at Brockman Hall. An investigation revealed Febreze, which was sprayed in the room, may have activated the alarm.

Aug. 28, 9:49 p.m. – Xavier Police investigated a report of two subjects looking into vehicles in the R-3 Lot. The area was searched, and the suspects were not located. A witness observed them fleeing into the Norwood Plaza lot before officers arrived.

Note of the week:

Finder’s keepers, loser’s weepers… kind of?

Aug. 25, 2:20 p.m. – A student reported that his or her bike, which had been stolen approximately one year prior, was found chained to a bike rack on the academic mall with a new lock. The new owner admitted to finding the bike in a dumpster and released the bike to the previous owner.