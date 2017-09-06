Police Notes – August 2 – September 3

Photo courtesy of quotsgram.com

Aug. 29, 12:08 a.m. – Xavier Police stopped two students behind the basketball courts for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The students were referred to the student code of conduct.

Aug. 30, 12:11 a.m. – Xavier Police responded to U-Station after receiving a call about suspicious persons attempting to steal a bicycle. The two subjects were stopped and sent on their way.

Aug. 30, 7:01 p.m. – Xavier Police and Cincinnati Fire responded to Schott Hall for a fire alarm. The cause was not discovered, and the alarm was reset.

Sept. 2, 12:08 a.m. – Xavier Police stopped a student for underage consumption of alcohol. The student was referred to the student code of conduct.

Sept. 2, 1:48 a.m. – Xavier Police responded to the Village Apartments for a loud noise complaint. The students were referred to the code of student conduct for underage alcohol consumption.

Sept. 2, 9:34 p.m. – Xavier Police responded to a report of a stolen bike at the Commons Apartments. An investigation is pending.

Sept. 2, 11:47 p.m. – Xavier Police stopped a student near U-Station for an alcohol-related violation. He or she was referred to the student code of conduct.

Sept. 3, 8:26 a.m. – Xavier Police assisted Norwood Police with a search for a suspect wanted for robbing the UDF at Montgomery Avenue and Mentor Avenue. An XU Alert Me was issued.

Sept. 3, 7:06 p.m. – Xavier Police assisted Residence Life with two students for possession of marijuana and underage consumption of alcohol as they were attempting to board the SAC busses for the Labor Day fireworks show. Residence Life will follow up.

Note of the Week

On-campus off-roading

Sept. 1, 9:04 p.m. – Xavier Police stopped a vehicle that was driving through the Xavier Yard from Brockman Hall to the front of Bellarmine Chapel. The driver was warned and sent on his or her way.