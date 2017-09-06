XC begins season

Photo courtesy of Doug Cochran | Madeline Britton (center) set a new record for the fastest female 5k time.

The men’s and women’s cross country teams opened their seasons this past weekend in the Queen City Invitational with the women placing second of six teams and the men placing fourth of five teams.

Dayton managed to win both the men’s and women’s races, taking them by a large margin. The other participating teams were UC, Wright State and Northern Kentucky for both men and women, while Georgia State competed in the women’s race only.

Even though the women’s team failed to secure a win, it had strong individual performances. Madeline Britton, a senior from Bay Village, Ohio, set the school record for fastest female time in a 5K race, finishing with a time of 17:25.90. This time was good enough for third place among the female runners.

Jenna Clayworth, a freshman from Ontario, Canada, also managed to place in the top 10, finishing eighth with a time of 17:54.70.

On the men’s side, things did not work out as well. The highest finisher was Jack Hautz, who posted a time of 15:38.30, putting him in 13th place.

Xavier was able to place another two runners in the top 30 when Brady Harless, a freshman from Carmel, Ind., finished in 29th placewith a time of 16:02.00. Kevin Menyes, a sophomore from Medina, placed 30th in 16:02.50.

Xavier travels to Lexington for its next race, the Bluegrass Invitational, which takes place on Saturday.

By: Donnie Menke ~Staff Writer~