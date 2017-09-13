Men’s and women’s golf teams tee off season (Part 1)

Photo courtesy of XU Athletic Communications | Senior Daniel Jaramillo had the best score for the Musketeers at The Wolf Run Intercollegiate, shooting a +16. He looks for continued success in the last season of his Xavier men’s golf career.

The Xavier men’s golf team teed off for the first time this season, opening up its 2017-2018 campaign in Zionsville, Ind., at Wolf Run Golf Club this past weekend. The Wolf Run Intercollegiate, which lasted throughout the weekend, was attended by Xavier and 15 other schools.

Xavier entered the event led by returners graduate student Fox Morrissey, senior Daniel Jaramillo and junior Eduardo Rivera. The Musketeers also came into the tournament joined by freshmen Robert Keyes, Martin Jaramillo and Imaad Qureshi.

Throughout the tournament, Daniel Jaramillo led the team. He finished tied for 35th place at +16, and shined on par fives throughout the entire weekend and was the highest-ranking Musketeer in the event. He was able to maintain consistency throughout the tournament concluding his final day by shooting a 76.

Morrissey finished the final round of the tournament shooting just one more stroke than Jaramillo with a 77. This round was also Morrissey’s best of the weekend, earning him a tie for 70th place.

Another success for the team on Sunday came from Martin Jaramillo, who was able to put together his best round of the weekend by shooting a 77. He and Morrissey were both able to improve their scores each day of the tournament, showing a strong display of resiliency.

Keyes shot a +30, and Qureshi shot a +37, wrapping up Xavier’s scoring for the weekend.

Xavier finished the tournament in 16th place out of 16 teams. While the outcome of the tournament was not what the team was looking for, the Musketeers did pick up strong momentum in the final day to carry into their next event, the Bearcat Invitational. The event will be held in Cincinnati at the Coldsteam Country Club beginning on Sept. 24 and concluding on Sept. 26.

By: Colin Cooper ~Guest Writer~