Men’s and women’s golf teams tee off seasons (Part 2)

Photo courtesy of XU Athletics Communication | Junior Mikayla Smith was tied for the best individual performance for the women’s golf team, shooting +12 over the weekend.

The Xavier women’s golf team wrapped up the William & Mary Invitational in Williamsburg, Va., this past weekend. Several Musketeers performed quite well.

The team was led by sophomore Mikayla Fitzpatrick. Last season’s Big East Freshman of the Year started her 2017 campaign strong by carding a 76, which was 12-over par and tied for 16th individually.

There were also two other Musketeers who overall had a very nice weekend in the tournament. Junior Mikayla Smith shot a 76, or 12-over par, tying Fitzpatrick for 16th overall on the individual board.

Freshman Morgan Tinsley had a fantastic start to her Xavier career by placing 26th and carding a 79 to shoot 15-over par on her final line. This was a remarkable start for the freshman, showing much promise for the future.

As for the roster as a whole, Xavier finished in the middle of the pack, placing in sixth place out of 11 schools. As a team, it ranked second in par-3 scoring in the tournament. It also ranked fifth in pars (109) and birdies (16).

Xavier finished 17 strokes behind the host of the tournament, William & Mary and the College of Charleston, who tied for fourth place. Penn State took home the trophy by shooting a team total of 24-over while outlasting UNC Wilmington at 26-over. Seton Hall, a Big East foe, rounded out the top three by shooting 28-over.

The Musketeers will compete again Sept. 23-24 for the Mary Fossum Invitational in Lansing, Mich. The Musketeers hope to use this favorable start to improve on their fourth place finish in the Big East Conference last year.

By: Tim Kramer ~Guest Writer~