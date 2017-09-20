Looking at LatinX heritage in entertainment

Photo courtesy of Time Magazine

September is LatinX Heritage Month, so let’s take a look at a number of well-known LatinX figures so that you can get to know and appreciate the contributions that LatinX people have made to the entertainment industry.

Alexis Bledel is an American actress born to Argentine and Mexican parents, Alexis is best known for her role as Rory in the popular television show Gilmore Girls and was nominated for Satelite, Teen Choice and Young Artist awards. On Sept. 17 she won a Primetime Emmy award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her work on The Handmaid’s Tale.

Junot Díaz is an American writer of Dominican descent, Díaz won a Pulitzer Prize in 2008 for his first novel The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao. He is the recipient of a MacArthur Genius Grant, and in 2017, he was introduced into the American Academy of Arts and Letters.

Jennifer Lopez is an American actress, singer, dancer, fashion designer and television personality born to Puerto Rican parents, Jennifer has had hit songs such as “Jenny from the Block” and has starred in movies such as Made in Manhattan and Selena. She also served a stint as a judge on the popular television show American Idol. In 2014 she became the first female recipient of the Billboard Icon Award and was awarded the Telemundo Star Award this year.

Lin-Manuel Miranda was born in the United States and of Puerto Rican descent, Miranda is a composer, playwright and actor. He is best known for writing and starring in the Broadway musical “Hamilton” for which he won the Pulitzer Prize as well as two Tony Awards. He also wrote songs for the Disney animated film “Moana” for which he was nominated for an Academy Award and a Golden Globe.

Sofía Vergara is a Colombian actress, model, comedian, tv host and producer, Vergara is perhaps best known for her role as Gloria Delgado on the popular television show Modern Family for which she received four Golden Globe nominations, four Primetime Emmy nominations and seven Actors Guild nominations. In 2016 she appeared in a video for the Human Rights Campaign in the wake of the Pulse Nightclub shooting.

By: Ryan Kambich and Sylvia Chemweno ~Copy Editors~