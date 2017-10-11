Features Extras – 10/10/2017

“Paper Airplane Zoo” drawing courtesy of Annie DeGrood. Created using Copic Multilinear Pens and Prismacolor Premier Markers.

Wordsearch

JD Vance | Hillbilly | Fenwick | Presentation | Columbus | Privilege | Politics | Vote | Orchard | Fuzzy Socks | Scandal | Midterms | Exhaustion | Motivation | Research

Horoscopes

Aries: Something shocking will happen. However, I can’t tell you until you Venmo me 25 cents. A college kid needs to eat.

Taurus: The stars are in alignment, you will find a much needed nap.

Gemini: Midterms have come and gone, but you still have no idea who half the people in your class are.

Cancer: You won’t be able to resist buying yet another succulent for your windowsill.

Leo: You’ve already made your countdown to Christmas. Calm down, Buddy.

Virgo: Be careful not to walk under any ladders or cross paths with any black cats this Friday.

Libra: All you’re getting this week in the caf is leaky cups. Tough luck.

Scorpio: You’re strangely feeling the urge to consume apple everything. Apple pie, apple cider, applesauce, even wormy apples!

Sagittarius: You pretend to know what’s going on in Grey’s, but you lost track somewhere around season 4.

Capricorn: Downside: You’re starting to get sick. Upside: You have an excuse not to look presentable this week.

Aquarius: You are very thankful to all those who finally did their laundry during fall break.

Pisces: When in doubt, choose sí or c.