What’s your perfect fall activity?

1. What’s your favorite fall color?
- a. Orange
- b. Yellow
- c. Red
- d. Brown
2. What’s your favorite fall beverage?
- a. Pumpkin Spice Latte
- b. Hot Chocolate
- c. Apple Cider
- d. Maple Pecan Latte
3. What’s the best article of clothing for fall?
- a. Stylish Vests
- b. Cozy Sweaters
- c. Blanket Scarves
- d. Fuzzy Socks
4. What’s your favorite thing to do in the summer?
- a. Taking Photos in Sunflower Fields
- b. Go Stargazing with Friends
- c. Lounging by the Pool
- d. Eating Ice Cream
5. What’s the best seasonal breakfast food?
- a. Pumpkin Pancakes with Maple Syrup
- b. Scrambled Eggs with Cranberry Muffins
- c. Apple Cider Donuts
- d. Triple Berry Scones
You should…
- Go to a Pumpkin Patch (mostly a’s)
- Survive a Corn Maze Expedition (mostly b’s)
- Pick Some Fresh Apples at the Orchard (mostly c’s)
- Bake Some Fresh Desserts (mostly d’s)