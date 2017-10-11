What’s your perfect fall activity?

1. What’s your favorite fall color?

  • a. Orange
  • b. Yellow
  • c. Red
  • d. Brown

2. What’s your favorite fall beverage?

  • a. Pumpkin Spice Latte
  • b. Hot Chocolate
  • c. Apple Cider
  • d. Maple Pecan Latte

3. What’s the best article of clothing for fall?

  • a. Stylish Vests
  • b. Cozy Sweaters
  • c. Blanket Scarves
  • d. Fuzzy Socks

4. What’s your favorite thing to do in the summer?

  • a. Taking Photos in Sunflower Fields
  • b. Go Stargazing with Friends
  • c. Lounging by the Pool
  • d. Eating Ice Cream

5. What’s the best seasonal breakfast food?

  • a. Pumpkin Pancakes with Maple Syrup
  • b. Scrambled Eggs with Cranberry Muffins
  • c. Apple Cider Donuts
  • d. Triple Berry Scones

You should…

  • Go to a Pumpkin Patch (mostly a’s)
  • Survive a Corn Maze Expedition (mostly b’s)
  • Pick Some Fresh Apples at the Orchard (mostly c’s)
  • Bake Some Fresh Desserts (mostly d’s)

