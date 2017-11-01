Issue 11 – 11/1/2017

Welcome to the Xavier Newswire’s second online issue! Please click on any of the links below to head to the articles.
Front Page
SGA elections yield high voter turnout
Chartwells to manage retail in GSC in exchange for $2 million investment
Campus News
CLC opens lactation room for campus mothers
UnDocuWeek channels support for DREAMers
‘The Holy Land’ student section re-branding receives criticism
U.S. & World News
Election breakdown: all 24 candidates explained
8 killed, 11 injured in potential NYC terrorist attack
Police Notes & Week in Review – 11/1/2017
Opinions & Editorials
A White girl’s guide to: Christian privilege
Friends: you should invest in a couple of good ones
Changes within the relationship between the LGBT Community and the Catholic Church
Xavier is offering me a real college experience
Sports
First-year Kauffeld captures first-place in the 1000 free
Britton named to first team all-Big East for Xavier cross country
Women’s soccer closes out successful season
NFL strikes its gavel, Elliott suspended
Analysis: Giannis Antetokounmpo, DeMarcus Cousins lead MVP race
Arts & Entertainment
Josh Nelson Trio gives Halloween at Xavier a jazzy twist
Novel writing tips to jumpstart your stories
Review: Stranger Things releases a spooky second season
Actor Kevin Spacey responds to sexual assault allegations
