Freshmen add youth to women’s team

Photo courtesy of herald-dispatch.com | Jordyn Dawson was voted W.V. Player of the Year in high school.

The women’s basketball season began a little differently this year. Instead of adding one or two new recruits to its official roster, the team added six new freshmen.

Usually, recruiting classes tend to be smaller, and the team gradually progresses.

The freshmen recruits include Deja Ross from Providence, R.I.; Princess Stewart from Frankfort, Ky.; Aly Reiff from South Whitley, Ind.; A’riana Gray from Cleveland; and Jordyn Dawson from Huntington, W.V.

In high school, Dawson was named the 2016 West Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year.

The program is looking to the future with this large recruiting class. Last season saw the graduation of three top players: Raeshaun Gaffney, Leah Schafer and Maddison Blackwell.

This year’s squad has a large number of freshmen, which should provide an advantage in the coming years but could leave the team lacking experience this season.

The freshman class will help in the team’s long-term development and lead to ongoing success for the program.

“Adding a lot of freshmen has definitely changed the dynamic of the team, but in all positive ways,” sophomore Megan Christopher said. “We are a very young team but also very eager to learn and excited for the future. Our two seniors are doing a great job of leading everyone and bringing everyone together, and the freshmen are picking up on everything quickly.”

The Musketeers were unable to make it through the Big East Tournament last year with a heartbreaking 68-66 loss to the Butler Bulldogs in the first round of play.

The team has gone through an adjustment period since switching from the Atlantic 10 Conference to the Big East Conference in 2013.

This season, the team has its sights set on doing well in both the Big East Tournament and returning to the NCAA tournament for the first time since joining the Big East.

By: Riley Head ~A&E Editor~