Kanter brings versatility to front court

Photo courtesy of goxavier.com | Kerem Kanter hopes to make an immediate impact at Xavier.

With departures come arrivals, as Xavier brings in what is widely considered a top-10 recruiting class in addition to graduate transfer Kerem Kanter.

Kanter, the younger brother of NBA center Enes Kanter, comes to Xavier after spending three seasons playing for the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.

Last season, Kanter led his team in scoring, with 11.3 points per game, and rebounding, with 6.3 rebounds per game.

Kanter brings solid big- man depth, as a 6’10” center. He also brings shooting to the rotation.

Kanter made 35 percent of his threes last year after improving his shooting stroke.

In addition to his unique shooting for a college big man, Kanter is also able to handle the ball very well.

His ability to run the fast break after grabbing a rebound could lead to an increase in easy transition baskets.

The size and depth he brings to the table could allow coach Chris Mack more freedom in running the offense.

A lineup with Quentin Goodin, J.P. Macura, Trevon Bluiett, Kaiser Gates and Kanter would be able to space the floor easily, as all have respectable three-point shots.

Also joining the team as walk-ons are freshman guard Nick Vanderpohl and senior forward Matt Singleton.

Vanderpohl is a guard from Harrison, Ohio, which is less than a half-hour drive from Xavier.

During his senior year in high school, Vanderpohl was part of the first team All-Southwest Ohio Conference and was named the conference defensive player of the year.

Singleton is a forward from Garrett, Ind., which is around four hours away by car. After his senior season in high school, Singleton was named to the ACAC All-Conference First Team, All-Area First Team and Academic All-State First Team.

These new faces should provide depth and shooting should the team need it, and these two will be more than ready to answer the bell.

By: Donnie Menke ~Staff Writer~