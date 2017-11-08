Musketeers go pro with NBA contracts

Photo courtesy of bigeastcoastbias.com | Former Xavier guard Edmond Sumner was drafted 52nd overall in the 2017 NBA Draft to play for the Indiana Pacers on a two-way contract.

Each of the rotation players from last year’s men’s team will be playing pro basketball somewhere in the world.

Most notably, point guard Edmond Sumner was taken by the New Orleans Pelicans with the 52nd overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft and immediately traded to the Indiana Pacers.

Sumner, a 6’ 6” point guard, was regarded as a pro prospect for his elite speed at his position. He is currently on a two-way contract this season as he rehabs from a torn ACL.

A two-way contract, introduced this season by the NBA, allows players with fewer than four seasons of experience to play in both the NBA and the G-League, also known as the Developmental League. A player is allowed to spend 45 days with his NBA team during the season before said player must sign an NBA contract to continue to play for the team.

Guard Malcolm Bernard, a key part of the tournament run, was drafted with the 13th overall pick in the G-League draft. Bernard, originally set to play in Argentina, will play this upcoming season with the Grand Rapids Drive.

In a recent interview with 2 Ways and 10 Days, Bernard said, “I just thought I wanted to give it a shot. Lots of people told me good things about the G-League for exposure. It’s also a great opportunity to stay at home and be able to grow as a person.”

Also playing pro ball this season is former big man RaShid Gaston. He is currently playing in France for Aix-Maurienne, a team in France’s B division. Gaston is currently averaging 16.5 points and 9.5 rebounds per game through two contests.

Although it doesn’t look like these former Musketeers will see much time in the NBA until Sumner gets healthy, they will all still be playing professionally.

By: Donnie Menke ~Staff Writer~