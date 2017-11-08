Newswire staff predictions for Big East 2017-2018

Photo courtesy of usatoday.com | Sophomore Quentin Goodin emerged as a dynamic playmaker after taking over as the starting point guard midway through last season as a freshman. He figures to be a key contributor for the Musketeers this year.

Sports Editor Luke Feliciano: The Musketeers have the talent to navigate through a tough Big East and have a good shot to win the conference. Expect the team to gradually gain momentum as the season goes along and then turn on the jets come the tail end of the season to make another deep run into March Madness.

Staff Writer Paul Fritschner: Prepare to take some lumps in the non-conference just like last year, but by Big East play a lot of those wrinkles will be ironed out. Xavier will finish second in the Big East behind Villanova, and then it will be the luck of the draw in the NCAA Tournament.

Staff Writer Colin Cooper: Xavier will take third place in the regular conference standings but will win its first-ever Big East Tournament title. In the NCAA Tournament the team will make it to another Elite Eight but fall short of the Final Four on a buzzer beater. The year of J.P. is upon us.

Staff Writer Jack Dunn: I think that the Musketeers, with a strong set of returners this season, will be able to make a strong run to claim the Big East title and make a Final Four appearance in March Madness.

Staff Writer Donnie Menke: The team challenges Villanova for the regular season crown, showcasing its depth and talent, but will ultimately fall a game or two short. The Musketeers get revenge in the Big East Tournament, though, and beat Villanova in the championship game. The run of success continues into March Madness where they make the first Final Four in school history.

Staff Writer Tim Kramer: If Xavier can stay healthy, I would not be surprised to see a non-conference record around 11-2. Led by Bluiett and Macura, I see a top-three finish in conference with a team ready to make a deep run in both the Big East and the NCAA Tournament.

Editor-in-Chief Jess Griggs: Matt Stainbrook will drive Edmond Sumner to the NCAA Championship game in an Uber. Sumner will miraculously emerge from the crowd and make the game-winning shot for the Musketeers.