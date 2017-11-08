Nike decks out basketball uniforms

Photo courtesy of Xavier University | Concept art of the uniforms Xavier basketball will wear in 2017-18.



New uniforms have been on the mind of every fan ever since the conclusion of Xavier men’s basketball magical NCAA Tournament run last season. Speculation about the new jerseys has run rampant all throughout the Xavier fan base.

Will the color scheme be different? Will the logo change? Will J.P. be able to wear sleeves anymore?

Thankfully, Xavier Nation finally got a chance to see the new gear, which was unveiled in late October.

Xavier’s “Reveal Week” used Twitter as the medium to display the team’s new look, revealing a new uniform concept daily. Retaining its Nike sponsorship, the team was able to receive all of the most recent upgrades and features that the company has to offer.

These features include a new lightweight material, modern neckline and shorts cut, metallic accents and various classic designs.

For three of the six uniforms, the team kept the same colors: white, navy blue and black. The most noticeable changes include the neckline, the sword design on the shorts and the modern, slimmer cut all around the body. With the next three uniform reveals, however, changes were more noticeable.

The final three colors included one gray alternate and two white and royal blue throwbacks. The gray alternate is nothing new to Xavier basketball, but this season it comes back with a new design. Proclaiming it as “Heavy Metal,” the dark gray adds a new color to the Musketeers’ color palette.

The final two uniforms pay homage to the famous “Running Man” throwbacks from past generations of Xavier basketball.

Implemented on the shorts of both the white and royal blue uniforms, it seeks to display the team’s pride in its heritage.

In addition to the throwback logo on the shorts, the two shorts also have a new modern cut that is different from the other four uniforms.

To check out the new uniforms, go to @XavierMBB on Twitter and watch the uniform reveal videos. Replicas of both the home and away jersey and shorts are available now at the All For One Shop.

By: Colin Cooper ~Staff Writer~