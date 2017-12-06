Staff Predictions for The Last Jedi

The Newswire Staff predicts how Star Wars: The Last Jedi will play out.

Jess Griggs, Editor-in-Chief

Rey is Luke Skywalker’s daughter, and she is going to be the most powerful Jedi of all time, the last one. Princess Leia will have the most epic of exits from the film series, as she rightfully should.

Hannah Paige Michels, Campus News Editor

You get a bionic hand and YOU get a bionic hand. Also Rey. Rey’s gonna get a bionic hand. General Leia is for sure gonna die, but she won’t be killed by Kylo Ren. Aaaand we are gonna see some mad Phasma action in this installment since we were so deprived in The Force Awakens.

Riley Head, A&E Editor

Rey will rise as the hero the galaxy desperately needs. As Luke Skywalker’s trainee, she will defeat Kylo Ren and leave a gaping hole in the First Order. Her internal struggle with the Dark Side will make her the ultimate heroine.

Ellen Siefke, Managing Editor

Han Solo comes back to life, reveals his true identity as the legendary Darth Plageuis and successfully raises Carrie Fisher from the dead. After accepting applause and gratitude from fans everywhere, he rides off into the twin sunsets of Tatooine in the Millenium Falcon.

Soondos Mulla-Ossman, Staff Writer

The princess with the blue lightsaber is going to destroy all the bad things with that orange robot with the dome swivelly head and the beepy noises. I guess the furry guy can come too, but I think he’s just going to be there for comic relief. All of the bad guys will be wearing black cloaks. I hope that Boogie Storm stormtrooper dance team from Britain’s Got Talent cameo in this.

Luke Feliciano, Sports Editor

As the movie title suggests, the Jedi Order will dissolve, but a secret order of the good guys will be formed. Luke Skywalker will return from seclusion to kill Kylo Ren.

Kevin Thomas, Campus News Editor

Luke Skywalker is going to die in the same manner as Obi-Wan—fighting his former padawan, Kylo Ren. This will probably be how the movie ends, and allow for the torch to be passed on to the next generation, giving Rey even more motivation to better her skills and take down the Empire or the Federation or whatever the hell they’re calling it these days.

Abrena Rowe, Op-Eds Editor

Long-time Star Wars fans will tear up the first time Carrie Fisher appears on screen. All the scenes with her character will hold a more powerful stance to the movie

This post was assembled by Arts & Entertainment Editor Riley Head.