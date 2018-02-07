Police Notes & Week in Review – 2/7/2018

Photo courtesy of Instagram | Abby disappeared for 10 years but returned to her family on Saturday.

Police Notes

Jan. 31, 2:30 p.m. – A student reported being the victim of fraud/theft when they attempted to sell their iPhone on Craigslist.

Jan. 31, 3:29 p.m. – A student reported the theft of their Tommy Hilfiger coat which had been left unattended in the Fenwick Place lobby.

Jan. 31, 3:38 p.m. – An employee reported the theft of a laptop from Hailstones Hall between Jan. 6 and Jan. 30. An investigation is pending.

Feb. 1, 11:29 p.m. – Xavier Police assisted Residence Life with a room search at Fenwick Place. No contraband or paraphernalia were found. The report was closed.

Feb. 2, 5:04 a.m. – An officer on patrol discovered a ceiling tile that had been damaged in Brockman Hall. Residence Life and Physical Plant were notified.

Feb. 2, 4:42 p.m. – A student reported that someone broke into their vehicle, which was parked in the R-1 Lot, Jan. 1 and Feb. 2 and removed several personal items. There are currently no suspects.

Feb. 2, 8:26 p.m. – Xavier Police assisted Residence Life with a room search at University Apartments. A small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia was confiscated. Residence Life will follow up.

Feb. 3, 3:11 a.m. – Cincinnati Fire and Rescue transported an underage intoxicated University of Dayton student to University Hospital for possible alcohol poisoning. A fictitious ID was confiscated from the student they were visiting in Husman Hall. Residence Life will follow up.

Note of the Week

I wonder if it was held at “gum”point

Feb. 1, 12:49 a.m. – Xavier Police received a report from Residence Life that a vending machine had been broken into on the second floor of Fenwick Place. An investigation is pending.

Week in Review

Wikie, a 14-year-old killer whale, became the first whale to ever mimic the English language. She was recorded saying “Hello,” “Bye-bye” and “one, two” (Jan. 31).

Nigel, a New Zealand gannet, died after spending three years living among only concrete replicas of other gannets that had been placed on an island in an attempt to rebuild a gannet colony (Feb. 1).

A Washington State University defensive lineman won the school’s community service award for completing 240 hours of community service, despite all 240 of those hours being court-ordered (Feb. 2).

A Pennsylvania dog returned home after spending 10 years lost. She was recognized by a microchip and still responds to her name, Abby (Feb. 3).

A team of archaeologists from the U.S., Europe and Guatemala discovered a massive Mayan settlement previously hidden by a jungle (Feb. 3).

This post was assembled by U.S. & World News Editor Kevin Thomas.