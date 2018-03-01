Police Notes & Week in Review – 3/1/2018

Photo courtesy of Joshua Berry | A Canadian man received death threats for eating a pig he adopted.

Police Notes

Feb. 20, 10:33 p.m. — Xavier Police and Residence Life investigated a report of two students fighting in Kuhlman Hall. Both parties were separated and Residence Life will follow up.

Feb. 21, 4:09 p.m. — Xavier Police investigated a report of a hit-and-run auto accident in the Central Utility Plant Lot.

Feb. 24, 9:40 p.m. — Xavier Police assisted Physical Plant with reports of flooding and water damage to several buildings throughout the Academic Mall and one residence hall. The buildings sustained water damage from storms passing through the area. A report is on file.

Feb. 25, 12:55 a.m. — Xavier Police and Cincinnati Police investigated a report of a loud party and fighting on the 900 block of Dana Avenue. The subjects fighting were sent on their way and the party was ended.

Feb. 25, 1:23 a.m. — Cincinnati Fire and Rescue transported an underage intoxicated student to Good Samaritan Hospital from Brockman Hall for possible alcohol poisoning.

Feb. 25, 10:25 p.m. — Xavier Police assisted Residence Life with a room search in at an on-campus residence on Ledgewood Drive. A small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia was confiscated. Residence Life will follow up.

Feb. 26, 1:23 p.m. — Xavier Police investigated a report of someone throwing objects out of a room on the second floor of Kuhlman Hall. An investigation is on-going.

Feb. 26, 3:06 p.m. — Xavier Police investigated a report of a panhandler at Joseph Hall. An investigation revealed the subject had an outstanding warrant through Hamilton County as well as a small bag of marijuana in their possession. The subject was taken into custody and cited to court.

Note of the Week

“Justice will be dispensed”

Feb. 25, 4:52 p.m. — Xavier Police investigated a vending machine that was broken into on the second floor of Fenwick Place. The company in charge of the machine was notified.

Week in Review

The Canadian government issued a statement saying that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is not the child of Fidel Castro to quell rumors that he was (Feb. 18).

Florida legislators passed a bill declaring pornography a public health risk less than an hour after they rejected a bill that would ban the sale of assault rifles (Feb. 21).

A retirement home in the UK brought in pole dancers as a way to entertain their residents (Feb. 22).

The German government released a travel advisory for their citizens in Canada after defeating their nation in hockey during the Olympics (Feb. 23).

A Russian activist was jailed after displaying in his window an inflatable duck, which symbolizes corruption, during a protest (Feb. 26).

A Canadian man who killed and ate a pig he adopted with his partner has asked the public to stop sending him death threats (Feb. 27).

This post was assembled by U.S. & World News Editor Kevin Thomas.