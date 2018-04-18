Police Notes & Week in Review

Photo Courstey of wpxi.com | Picture of one of the boys playing hooky.

Police Notes

April 11, 8:20 p.m.— Xavier Police assisted Physical Plant with a water leak in Schmidt Hall. Minor damage on third floor coming from the roof was found Physical Plant will follow up.

April 13, 10:46 a.m. — Xavier Police investigated a report of a student improperly using a parking permit. The student was refered to the student code of conduct.

April 13, 12:54 p.m. — A student reported someone scratched the letters “FU” into the hood of their vehicle in the Alumni lot. Xavier Police is investigating.

April 13, 8:27 p.m. —Cincinnati Fire and Rescue transported an underage intoxicated student from Fenwick Hall to Good Samaritan Hospital for possible alcohol poisoning.

April 13, 11:47 p.m. — Xavier Police assisted Norwood Police with an underage student walking on Cleaney Avenue with an open can of beer. The student was cautioned by Norwood Police, and referred to the code of conduct

April 14, 8:51 a.m. — Physical Plant reported damage to a wall inside a restroom on the first floor of Fenwick Place. Xavier Police is investigating.

April 14, 9:19 a.m. — Xavier Police investigated a person sleeping in a vehicle in the Alumni lot.The person was identified as an Xavier alum and had fallen asleep while visiting a friend.

April 14, 1:48 a.m.— Cincinnati Fire and Rescue transported an underage intoxicated student from Fenwick Hall to Good Samaritan hospital for possible alcohol poisoning.

April 15, 7:02 p.m.—Xavier Police, assisted by Cincinnati Police searched an abandoned house in the 1500 block of Dana Avenue. All was ok.

Note of the Week

“Not caught with their hand in the cookie jar”

April 16, 4:45 p.m.— A Subway employee reported someone stole a tray of cookies from the display area early in the week. An investigation pending.

Week in Review

dfdfasd

Two gradeschool brothers pulled a “Ferris Bueller” and skipped school to attend the Chicago Cubs home opener. The students ran into their principal at the game. (April 10).

The Library and Archives Canada is promising to fulfill an Ottawa researcher’s request to access. The reseracher only needs to wait until 2098 for the information. (April 13)

Apple, Inc., warned its employees to stop leaking internal information about future plans for new products… in a memo that was leaked. (April 13).

Eminem opened a “Mom’s spaghetti” themed pop-up restaurant at Coachella. (April 14).

A man told his wife in Ireland that he would bill her for the costs of accommodating her “exceptionally difficult” and “disruptive” mother in their marital home. (April 16).

This post was assembled by U.S. & World News Editor Kevin Thomas.