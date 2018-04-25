Police Notes of the Year – 2018

Aug. 26, 4:03 p.m. – Xavier Police assisted Norwood Police in a search for a suspect wanted for robbing the UDF at Montgomery Avenue and Mentor Avenue. The subject was last seen running on Mentor Avenue. An XU Alert Me was issued.

Sept. 1, 9:04 p.m. – Xavier Police stopped a vehicle that was driving through the Xavier Yard from Brockman Hall to the front of Bellarmine Chapel. The driver was warned and sent on their way.

Sept. 9, 11:37 p.m. – Xavier Police and Norwood Police responded to the 1900 block of Hudson Avenue after receiving a noise complaint and report of a large party. Norwood Police handled the situation.

Sept. 14, 5:10 p.m. — Xavier Police and Cincinnati Fire assisted a non-student visitor when they became ill while visiting campus. The person was escorted to a local hospital.

Oct. 10, 11:19 a.m. – A student observed jumping onto air conditioning units with roller blades was referred to the code of conduct process.

Oct. 19, 11:32 p.m. — Xavier Police investigated a report of a person wearing a black morphsuit who was acting suspicious and walking through Alter Hall and Hailstones Hall. A student was identified and referred to the code of conduct process.

Oct. 31, 7:25 p.m. — An employee reported the theft of a cardboard cutout of a Game of Thrones character from the Fenwick Place lobby. There are no identified suspects at the moment.

Nov. 5, 11:38 a.m. — Xavier Police received a report from a patron attending the men’s basketball game the day before that their vehicle was missing after the event. After checking around campus, the patron decided to report the missing vehicle. A short time later, with the help of officers on patrol, the vehicle was located at University Station.

Nov. 11, 1:07 a.m. — A student carrying a stolen Domino’s sign through the C-2 Lot was escorted back to the restaurant, where they returned the sign and apologized to the manager. The student was referred to the code of conduct process for theft and underage consumption of alcohol.

Dec. 2, 1:44 p.m. — A student who had been ejected from the Crosstown Shootout twice attempted to sneak back into the arena a third time and was taken into custody, transported to their room in Brockman Hall and released to Residence Life. The student was charged with trespassing and underage consumption of alcohol and was referred to Residence Life.

Dec. 28, 8:18 p.m. — Xavier Police, Cincinnati Fire and Physical Plant responded to O’Connor Sports Center for a fire alarm. A broken water pipe that was steaming activated the alarm.

Jan. 12, 7:41 p.m. — Xavier Police, Residence Life, Cincinnati Fire and Physical Plant responded to a fire alarm at Brockman Hall. It was revealed that hairspray activated the alarm. The system was reset.

Jan. 25, 12:37 a.m. — Three students observed on Hayden Field ran away from officers when asked to stop. They eventually did and were identified and referred to the code of conduct process.

Feb. 7, 1:23 p.m. — A student reported an email scam involving Walmart and an opportunity to become a secret shopper. The student received two fraudulent checks for $2,350 each that they did not cash and instead reported to Xavier Police.

Feb. 10, 1:55 a.m. — A student found inside Cintas Center on the arena floor flying a drone was escorted from the building and advised not to return.

Feb. 17, 8:23 a.m. — A student who attempted to steal a table from Buenger Hall was referred to the code of conduct process.

Feb. 25, 4:52 p.m. — Xavier Police investigated a vending machine that was broken into on the second floor of Fenwick Place. The company in charge of the machine was notified.

March 3, 4:54 a.m. — Xavier Police and Residence Life investigated a report of an underage intoxicated student sleeping in the fourth floor hallway of Husman Hall. The student was woken up and walked back to their room where they were released to get some sleep before their flight home at noon.

March 16, 9:39 a.m. — A Physical Plant employee reported damage to the vending machine on the second floor of Fenwick Place. The window was damaged, but the suspect was unable to access the products.

April 11, 4:43 a.m.— Xavier Police investigated a student trying to get into the front entrance of Brockman Hall wearing nothing but shorts. The student advised that they were possibly sleepwalking and locked themselves out.

April 16, 4:45 p.m.— A Subway employee reported someone stole a tray of cookies from the display area early in the week. An investigation is pending.

Note of the Year

“Your friendly neighborhood FBI agent”

Oct. 16, 3:16 p.m. – Xavier Police assisted Residence Life with a search in Kuhlman Hall after a report of a male subject between 40 and 50 years of age telling RAs he was from the FBI and looking for “bugs.” The area was checked, but the subject was unable to be located.

This post was assembled by U.S. & World News Editor Jack Dunn.