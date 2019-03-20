Police Notes & Week in Review – 3/20/19

Police Notes

March 5, 4:40 p.m. — Xavier Police investigated a report of a disruptive student at the Cohen Center. The matter was referred to the Dean of Students.

March 6, 11:41 a.m. — Xavier Police investigated a report of an empty air soft pistol (a toy gun) box in the trash room of Kuhlman Hall. Residence Life was notified.

March 7, 2:31 a.m. — Xavier Police and Cincinnati Fire and Rescue checked on an intoxicated student in Fenwick Hall. The student was cleared by medics. However, they decided to go to the hospital with a friend to evaluate a possible head injury from falling.

March 7, 4:52 p.m. — Xavier Police investigated a report from a faculty member of a past student who continues to harass them. The alumni was issued a trespass warning letter and was asked to stop all communication with the faculty member.

March 8, 4:23 a.m. — A student reported someone entered their unlocked vehicle in the R2 lot and removed a change container with approximately $5 in coins.

March 13, 11:44 p.m. — Xavier Police discovered four vehicles had broken into in the R1 lot throughout the day. Windows were broken on all the vehicles to gain entry. The students who were on spring break and out of town were all notified. Physical Plant taped garbage bags over the windows to prevent weather damage.

March 18, 1:53 p.m. — Xavier Police investigated a report of two students harassing a third student in Kuhlman Hall. The matter was referred to the Dean of Students.

NOTE OF THE WEEK

March 1, 11:44 p.m. — Xavier Police investigated a report of someone in the Alumni Center after hours. Investigation revealed the subject was a contractor who also had an outstanding traffic warrant. The subject was re-cited to court and allowed to remain on the job site at the Alumni Center.

Week in Review

In the wake of Dog Mayor Duke’s death, a town in Vermont has elected its own mammalian mayor: a 3-year-old Nubian goat named Lincoln. Lincoln will serve a one-year term (March 8).

The “Alma Otter” will not become the next mascot for the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign after students voted against it in a referendum. “Alma Otter” originated from a meme showing the animal wearing an Illini jersey (March 9).

A Colorado library had to temporarily close after a moose settled down for a mid-morning snooze in front of its entrance. Unfortunately, no one took advantage of the opportunity to discover what truly happens if you give a moose a muffin (March 14).

An Australian cell phone sacrificed itself to save its owner by taking an arrow straight to the circuit board. The owner had held up the phone to take a picture of his armed assailant (March 14).

Two St. Louis men moved a 150-pound couch two miles using only Lime scooters for a two-hour trip (March 14).

This post was assembled by U.S. & World News Editor Jack Dunn.