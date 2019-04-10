Police Notes & Week in Review – 4/10/19

Police Notes

April 3, 4:31 p.m. — A student reported they were a victim of a catfishing incident on Snapchat.

April 3, 6:53 p.m. — Two juveniles suspected of stealing from students on the outdoor basketball courts were transported home to a guardian.

April 3, 8:31 p.m. — Xavier Police assisted a vendor at the “Winter Guard International” event in Cintas Center who reported two participants shoplifting from the merchandise stand at the main entrance. Per the request of the Winter Guard managment, the participants were disqualified from the event, warned of trespass and escorted from the building.

April 4, 11:03 a.m. — A student reported they were harassed by an older male while walking through the C-2 lot. According to the student he asked several threatening questions before walking away near the Husman parking lot. Xavier Police searched the area and were unable to locate the suspect.

April 6, 9:52 a.m. — A Physical Plant employee reported damage to one of the elevators in Fenwick Place. A handrail and the “hold door” button were damaged and removed from the elevator.

April 6, 3:12 p.m. — Xavier Police assisted Cincinnati Police with investigating a robbery report by a non-student on Dana Avenue near Winding Way. The suspect was last seen going west on Dana Avenue toward Reading Road. Police were unable to locate the suspect.

April 8, 3:00 p.m. — Xavier Police investigated a report of a known juvenile (a suspect from April 3) trespassing in Cintas Center and activating an assistance phone in the Village Apartments. The juvenile was then seen jumping the fence behind the Village, leaving campus. Xavier Police responded to the juvenile’s home address and issued a formal criminal trespassing warning to their guardian. If you see something, say something.

NOTE OF THE WEEK

“Couldn’t wait to get back to the dorm”

April 7, 11:13 a.m. — Xavier Police investigated an accident report of a vehicle crashing into Husman Hall. Investigation revealed a driver inadvertently pushed the gas pedal, lost control, drove over the concrete curb, struck a sign and finally rested on the east side of the building. The driver was transported UC Hospital with minor injuries.

Week in Review

Cincinnati is the best city for Chipotle lovers, according to apartmentguide.com. With a total of 18 locations, the Queen City boasts the highest stores per capita ratio in the United States (April 3).

A Dominican man sang for 106 consecutive hours in hopes of achieving a Guinness World Record, only to find out his attempt had been disqualified. The rules for the record allow for only 30 seconds between songs, and video footage revealed the singer took breaks of up to two minutes (April 4).

A suspected rhino poacher was trampled by an elephant before his body was eaten by lions, according to South African National Parks officials. By the time park rangers had located the man’s body, only his skull and trousers remained (April 6).

Researchers in Florida discovered a python that measured 17 feet long, weighed 140 pounds and held 73 developing eggs. It was the largest python ever found in the Everglades area (April 8).

This post was assembled by U.S. & World News Editor Jack Dunn.