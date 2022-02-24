Continued Coverage: Russia invades Ukraine

By Sophie Boulter, World news Editor

Updated: Feb. 24, noon

Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared war on Ukraine, pledging to promote the “demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine” through a land, sea and air invasion.

Troops have rushed into Ukraine along its borders with Russia and Belarus, and on the coast of the Black Sea and Asov Sea. Putin began building up troops on the country’s border with Ukraine weeks ago.

Skirmishes have broken out in the regions of Odessa, Kharkiv, Sumy and Kherson. Citizens of Kyiv have been greeted with the constant sounds of screeching sirens and clattering gunfire.

Massive amounts of Ukrainians are attempting to flee the country, but Russia has bombed multiple Ukrainian airports.

Foot traffic from Ukraine to Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Moldova, Macedonia and Romania increased as air raid alarms implored citizens to flee Ukraine. Lines of cars have been spotted moving west to areas of the country closer to Poland and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) troops, and farther away from the Russian border.

Russian President Vladimir Putin defended his military actions as a necessary preventative action. He pointed to the growing pro-Russian sentiment in the Donbass region, arguing that the Ukrainian government has deprived these areas of rights.

“I made a decision to conduct a special military operation. Its goal is to protect people who have been abused by the genocide of the Kyiv regime for eight years,” Putin said.

“To this end, we will strive for the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine, as well as bringing to justice those who committed numerous bloody crimes against civilians, including citizens of the Russian Federation,” he continued.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of ignoring Ukraine’s overtures for peace.

“Today I initiated a phone call with the president of the Russian federation. The result was silence. Though the silence should be in Donbas. That’s why I want to address today the people of Russia. I am addressing you not as a president, I am addressing you as a citizen of Ukraine,” he said.

Zelensky also called on all able Ukrainians to join the military effort against Russia.

“Anyone who has military experience, who can join the defense of Ukraine, has to come to the military offices of the ministry of internal affairs… please, keep yourself updated on the information,” he said.

Zelenky has said that he is creating “an anti-Putin coalition” with the European Union (EU) and Turkey.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda has also stated that European countries are considering offering EU candidate status to Ukraine.

In a statement, U.S. President Joe Biden characterized Russia’s actions as “unprovoked and unjustified.”

“Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way,” Biden said. “The world will hold Russia accountable.”

Biden also noted that he would meet with G7 leaders today to discuss a unified response to Russia’s actions. Earlier this week, Biden announced a new round of sanctions on Ukraine.

“I will be meeting with the Leaders of the G7, and the United States and our Allies and partners will be imposing severe sanctions on Russia,” he said. “We will continue to provide support and assistance to Ukraine and the Ukrainian people.”

