2021 – Dr. Hanycz review

By Hanthony Ycztano

Note: this article is satire and not real news

Xavier President and trap music veteran Colleen Hanycz has done more than enough to solidify her status as one of the best to do it in the Hip-Hop industry. From raw beats and youthful tenacity of her debut album “Straight Outta Canada ”, to her undeniable magnum opus in “The College Drop-in”, The Doctor has left her mark.

When “2021” was announced, fans were very excited and understandably so. After all, it had been almost 6 years since the release of “Lay-matic”; an album that shot the Doctor into the mainstream and a new level of stardom.

So with all the hype, only one question remains: Does “2021” hit the mark?

Unfortunately, it seems like we got a dud. “2021” just seems like a phone-in performance from one of the best. While the haunting, low-key aesthetic of the album fits in with modern soundscape of Hip-Hop and is sweet on the ears, Dr. Hanycz fails to bring any new and fun ideas to the table this time around.

The album starts off on a strong note with the opening track CAD. The beat triumphantly samples ​the song “Do they Know it’s Christmas Time at All” and propels Hanycz’s vocals into the beginning of the album.

While lined with a tinge of saviorism, the song gives off the regulators persona much like Warren G. The line “Through my neighborhood I’m patrolling, pick up trash when the camera rolling,” is one of the best from the album.

That said, things go downhill pretty quickly after this song. The track First Lay president is a bit messy. Even though the track was produced by Big Daddy Graham, the beat does not live up to his work on the 1989 “It’s a grammy thing”. The grove feels flat and is sonically one dimensional.

Lyrically, the song doesn’t have much to offer either. The line “Yeah , I set a new precedent. Stacking all my Lay presidents,” is not funny whatsoever. Thematically, it also felt a bit overbearing. I wished they talked more about the vision instead of the fact that she was the first lay president.

The song 4$Life ft. N.W. is easily the worst on the tracklist. The lyrics are about as wishy washy as sidewalk chalk. It was a bit of a confusing listen because it was hard to gather what she actually meant when she was rapping. Sometimes it seemed like she cared, other times she really cared, and other times she only seemed to care after N.W. covered the weak response.

The beat is also weaker than yard signs planted in front of Hailstones Hall. There is way too much going on and it drowns out whatever message is trying to be delivered.

The last song on the album is really interesting. For whatever reason, the song is an acapella autotune ballad based on the melody of Call me Maybe by Carly Rae Jepson. Even more perplexing was the fact that the song was about the recent hiring of basketball coach Sean Miller.

Even though it was an odd approach, there were some memorable lines for better or worse. The line “Hired Sean miller cause that’s my young neighbor” was confusing considering that Miller and Neighbor don’t rhyme. I can think of a million different words that rhyme with Miller; it rhymes with everything.

Overall, “2021” doesn’t work as a follow-up to Dr. Hanycz previous discography. In the future, I doubt that fans of the doctor will include this in her resume when discussing how she stack up against other legends of the Genre

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

