“Travis Steele and the Foul Shots” to headline Xavier Fest

Note: This article is satire and not real news.

While no longer the Xavier men’s basketball coach, Travis Steele has found a new way to contribute to the Xavier community: his passion for electric guitar.

As coach, Steele kept his talent hidden, fearing that his team would not accept him for who he was, much like Troy Bolton in High School Musical. However, players noticed some odd things happening.

“I was going to visit Coach Steele in his office when I heard this outrageously loud noise. Like an airplane was flying past the building. When I got closer to the door, I realized that the sound was ‘Panama’ by Van Halen,” a former Musketeer player, who wished to remain anonymous to help their draft prospects, said.

“After knocking for five minutes, Coach Steele cracked the door open and poked his head out. He tried to tell me that he was watching a YouTube video of his son playing, but I know a real guitar when I hear one. Coach Steele can shred,” the player added.

No longer limited by the responsibilities of the basketball court, Steele entered the recording studio, releasing his debut album Winning is in the Eye of the Beholder on March 25.

He collaborated with an all-star cast of musicians, including Paul McCartney, Snoop Dogg, Billy Joel and Beethoven. The album received rave reviews for its songwriting and the skill of the musicians.

The album’s lead single “Crosstown Shootout” featured Playboi Carti and topped the charts across the world. “Three-Point Line” was also praised for its social commentary on the world of basketball, with the line “If you don’t give them three-points, they won’t even give you three strikes/Throw you out like a basketball. Not nice.”

Steele’s musical style has been described as “ferocious,” with some critics calling him “a talent that we haven’t seen since Jimi Hendrix.” One rave review called his vocal style “operatic in the style of Pavarotti, with the accessibility of Freddie Mercury.” Additionally, artists such as Silk Sonic, Post Malone, Dua Lipa and Weezer have expressed a desire to collaborate with Steele.

Steele has embarked on the ambitious “Slam Dunk” Tour with his backing band “The Foul Shots.” The tour will cover all seven continents, playing every major city and concluding with a packed house in Antarctica. Notable tour dates include Lollapalooza, Coachella and a private concert for Queen Elizabeth.

XavierFest will be one of the first stops on the tour.

“I hope this can be a healing moment for the university. This may be a really difficult event, but it’s important to have healing, especially after losing the best basketball coach ever AND the best guitar player ever,” Steele said in a press conference announcing the tour. After this, Steele stuck his tongue out and ran away.

Xavier students have responded positively to Steele’s return.

“It’s been too long since we’ve had a real rock band on campus. When I go to a concert I want the music to be so loud that my face melts off,” a student who looked suspiciously like my dad said. “Steele and the Foul Shots are better than Metallica dude. I’ve never heard a band that’s so heavy, man.”

The university released a statement saying that they were excited to collaborate with Steele again.

“XavierFest is a great way to build community. And spend money. That sweet, sweet UAO-designated money,” a campus-wide email read.

