Flooding Devastates Libya, Kills Thousands

By Isaiah Miesle, Guest Writer

Emergency personnel are working to find survivors and continuing search efforts after catastrophic flooding struck northeastern Libya, with 11,500 reported casualties and another 10,000 missing.

Torrential rains from Storm Daniel, an unusually strong Mediterranean storm referred to as a “medicane,” produced heavy damage throughout communities in Libya on Sept. 10, but the worst-hit was the eastern coastal city of Derna.

Photo courtesy of flickr.com

The coastal city of Derna, which is located in northeastern Libya on the Mediterranean coast, experienced major flooding from Storm Daniel.

The flooding from the unprecedented storm led to the failure of two dams in the city, which gave out under immense pressure. The dams’ collapses unleashed torrents of water onto Derna and destroyed around a quarter of the city, which officials described as looking like a huge tsunami.

The dams that were destroyed were built in the 1970s, and a 2021 report from a state-run audit agency said the dams had not been maintained, despite the allocation of around $2.1 million for fixing this infrastructure.

The dry riverbanks of the Wadi Derna, which leads to the center of the city, experienced the most damage in the storm. Floodwaters crashed through an estimated 851 buildings and damaged many roads and city bridges, impeding access to stricken areas and curbing emergency response efforts.

Several experts have noted the environmental impacts and effects of climate change in creating the storm and scale of damage.

“Medicanes such as Storm Daniel are relatively rare and tend to occur more frequently in the Mediterranean Sea than the arid Libyan coastline,” Liz Stephens, a professor at the University of Reading in England, said.

“Climate change is thought to be increasing the frequency of the strongest medicanes, and we are confident that climate change is supercharging the rainfall associated with such storms,” she said.

Photo courtesy of commons.wikimedia.org

While many, including Libya’s politicians, have said that the effects of the flooding came solely as a natural disaster, experts say that the storm’s impact was exacerbated by several factors, including the western and eastern Libyan administrations’ poor maintenance of infrastructure, corruption and inadequate warnings to residents.

“The general state of turmoil also means a lot of bickering over the allocation of funds,” Claudia Gazzini, the International Crisis Group’s senior analyst for Libya, said.

“And none of the two governments is legitimate enough to make big plans, something that curbs focus on infrastructures,” she added.

“At the moment we have a crisis going on in Libya with even more than 10,000 casualties,” Petteri Taalas, the secretary general of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), said.

“And one reason for that is the meteorological service in Libya hasn’t been functioning, thanks to the chaotic situation of the administration in Libya,” he added.

Many civilians are worried about reconstruction and the lack of response or funding from the Libyan government to aid humanitarian efforts from various groups.

“The first thing I’m afraid of is that this will take a long time,” Tarek Faheem al-Hasadi, a teacher, said.

Aid arrived in Libya this past week from the United Nations (UN), parts of Europe and Middle Eastern countries, which provided medicine, trauma, emergency and surgical supplies to local relief efforts. Residents and aid groups have also helped gather bodies washed into the sea.

The UN has heard requests from both administrations for international aid and has assured $10 million. President Joe Biden has said that the United States would send money to relief organizations and correspond with Libyan authorities to provide relief.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

