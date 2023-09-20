I’m With the Band

Opinion by Christian Cullen, Staff Writer

Think about the music that played in the car when you were a little kid. Personally, I always remember turning on the local radio station in the hopes of hearing bands such as Fall Out Boy, OneRepublic and Panic! At The Disco. My dad was a grunge guy, so whenever he picked me up from wherever I was, Nirvana and The Smashing Pumpkins were up next. Classic rock stations played bands ranging from AC/DC to Led Zepplin to The Beatles.

Very rarely do we investigate the annals of music history and find solo artists. Of course, there are popular solo artists from the past; however, the preponderance of popular bands when we look back has to be noted, especially compared to now.

We are undoubtedly living in the age of the solo artist. Think of the biggest musicians across any genre right now. Taylor Swift is dominating the pop scene. Zach Bryan and Morgan Wallen are the biggest names in country music. And for rock? There is not much left of the vibrant movement that has so long supplied the American public with a variety of songs for the summer or otherwise. In our parents’ time, it would be much more difficult for solo artists to establish themselves. The music industry thrived on the presence of bands, whether it be the music or the rumors they produced. While there are definitely still popular bands out there, the balance of power has shifted to the solo artist.

The rise in solo artists may be no more apparent than through the emergence of Harry Styles, who was a part of the most popular and last globally-relevant band. One Direction had quite the chokehold on our generation. Sadly, One Direction went in different directions and broke up as a band. What was very interesting is that for the most part, the band members pursued solo careers, which has worked out wonderfully for Styles. But in the old age of music, when a band split up, they were unlikely to pursue solo careers. You may have seen an artist release a solo album with a record company, but it was a move focused on marketing themselves to another band that could take them in.

So, where did all the bands go? Think back to how culturally relevant bands such as Coldplay were or how massive Twenty One Pilots was for a little bit. What happened? Yeah, bands like The 1975 or Cage the Elephant are culturally relevant, but nowhere near the levels of some of their peers.

The answer lies in streaming services. With the rise of digital music services, it became much easier to build a career as a solo artist. Instead of putting years and even decades of work into a band before being offered a solo record, one can upload their music onto SoundCloud or Spotify. This had a twofold effect. One would be the money: splitting the money from streaming services is a bit more difficult than sharing money from record sales with a record company. Gone are the days of signing a contract with Capitol Records and getting nationally known that way; simply upload your song to the service of your choice, post a snippet of your song to TikTok and hope you go viral.

I do not wish this article to read negatively about solo artists, as most of the artists I enjoy listening to are solo artists like Noah Kahan or Charles Wesley Godwin. However, I feel it necessary to point out this new era of music we are in and the implications of it. Namely, the dominance of streaming services, and their relative ease of use can lead us to underestimate the work artists put into their music. When you have a record and know it is by your favorite band — say, Wings — you can see the physical result of human cooperation. There is a feeling of respect and acknowledgement, both of the artists in their creation and in the work they put in together communally. This is lacking whenever you search up someone on Spotify and just press shuffle.

What would I do? Support local bands — they often put out very good music and are underappreciated. I would also work to understand and acknowledge that artists put out the music that is theirs, whether they are working in a group or on their own. Respect the effort that is put in, just do what the Doobie Brothers told us to so long ago and “listen to the music.”

