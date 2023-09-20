Pennsylvania Murderer Caught

By Pat Gainor, Staff Writer

A murderer who escaped from a Pennsylvania jail was apprehended and is back in custody, police officials announced last week.

​Danelo Cavalcante, a 34-year-old Brazilian native who was convicted of stabbing his ex-girlfriend to death in 2021, escaped from Chester County Jail about 30 miles from Philadelphia on Aug. 31. He was at large for about two weeks before he was apprehended in a forest near Pottstown. Cavalcante was arraigned at the Avondale barracks for escaping prison, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled to take place next week.

​Prison footage last week showed that Cavalcante escaped by slipping into a small corridor just outside of view of guards before crabwalking between the walls topped with razor wire before jumping from the roof. His escape went unnoticed until over an hour later when he was missing from a headcount.

​After Cavalcante reportedly evaded the initial search area, District Attorney Deb Ryan told locals near the prison to lock their doors and cars in a Sept. 2 press conference.

“People need to be on high alert,” he said. “He has killed someone. He’s alleged to have killed another person. So people need to take every precaution possible: Lock your doors, keep your eyes on your kids and keep your eyes on your neighbors and your friends.”

​While at large, officials say that Cavalcante stole a vehicle to try and receive help from former co-workers in the northern part of the county before he abandoned it.

He also stole a .22 caliber rifle and ammunition from an open garage, fleeing as the homeowner fired at him with a pistol. Subsequent reports of the robbery caused the search area to shift north, where Cavalcante was eventually found.

​As for possible motives on where Cavalcante wanted to go, many believed that he was out to kill Sarah Brandão, the sister of his victim. He also received help from previous associates and family in the area. While officials would not reveal most names of who they suspected as accomplices, Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Clark stated that they had arrested Cavalcante’s sister and were beginning the process to deport her back to Brazil.

​“We believe that she was trying to mislead law enforcement. And she quite possibly had the resources to aid her brother should he be able to get in contact,” said Clark. “We thought she needed to be taken out of the equation.”

​Cavalcante was found at about 1 a.m. on Sept. 13 after an aircraft flying above the police’s search area picked up on a heat signal on the ground. A tactical team of around 25 officers moved in to secure the area after inclement weather grounded aircrafts. After hours of resisting arrest, he was subdued by search dogs and submitted to officials at approximately 8 a.m.

Calcavante was sleeping when police found him lying on top of a rifle that he had stolen from a local resident. He initially seemed surprised about his discovery, and he tried to flee by crawling through underbrush with the rifle in hand. However, a police dog was released and bit Calcavante, which prevented him from using the rifle against police, officials noted.

Calcavante was then arrested and escorted by more than a dozen officers into the back of an armored vehicle.

​“Our nightmare is finally over,” Ryan said later that day. “The good guys won.”

​Initial hearings for the escape trial are scheduled to begin on Sept. 27.

