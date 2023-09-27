Convoluted Cons Can’t Cope

Opinion by Joseph Hammann, Guest Writer

This September, I attended the Cincinnati Comic Expo, and when I did, I paid extra attention to the layout of the convention and how it allowed different aspects such as artist alley, concessions, guest signings, panels and fun and games to be seen and noticed by those who came as con-goers.

Though I am a person who only goes to a few conventions every so often, something I always take note of is the layout of the conventions and if they help the con-goers or not. The people who run conventions should be allowing all of the different sections to receive attention and not leave any sections in the dust. I have heard of many different conventions that deal with their layouts very effectively, while others have shown almost no effort in helping get people to what the convention has to offer and put their emphasis on one group over another.

This was not my first time observing the convention layout at the Cincinnati Comic Expo since this was my third time attending. Much of the layout was changed to adapt with the future renovation of the Duke Energy Center. Additionally, to accomodate the renovations, the Cincinnati Comic Expo is being moved to the Sharonville Convention Center in October, rather than September.

From what I was able to observe, the changed layout of the Cincinnati Comic Expo this year was much more convenient than it was confusing. Even though the space was more spread out than normal, it actually helped areas such as the artist alley to have more visibility and foot traffic while not making it feel as crammed.

Another convenience was how they used their large space to their advantage by spreading out areas for photo ops, guest signings, concessions and more. The photo ops were seen in one corner of the convention center and in a small aisle on the opposite side of the building.

They separated the guest signings more between guests who focus on different forms of media such as movies, anime, video games, etc. Doing that helps people find their niche easier.

Concessions appeared in several areas at the edges of the convention room so if you walked near any wall, you would always be close to something to eat, whether it be a food court-style restaurant or a small concession booth. The same thing applied with getting water. You could buy water there or, if you brought your own water bottle, there were free refill stations to use.

Another major convenience was the seating choices that let folks rest and not be stuck standing everywhere which is helpful, especially for older con-goers. At the Duke Energy Center specifically, there is a large overpass hallway known as the SkyPass for people to walk down and be showy or to sit down and have a break and watch the convention from a bird’s eye view.

Finally, almost everywhere you went, there was a sign showing the available rooms for gaming and what panels were presenting that day. Additionally, they were very quick in giving out information about the locations of things, updates and hyping up the event year after year. The telecom was also very successful in alerting when times, such as signing up for the cosplay contest and privately paid guest signings in separate rooms, were occurring.

However, despite the conveniences I mentioned of the Cincinnati Comic Expo, it is making me ponder something about another incoming Ohio convention — GalaxyCon Columbus. Both a friend and someone I watch on YouTube went to an earlier GalaxyCon — GalaxyCon Austin —and they said that the layout was very confusing and poor. They said it was due to prioritizing the guest signings and having very little water and check-in facilities. The latter person, who vended at the artist alley there, said she got almost no foot traffic or sales because of the poor placement of the artist alley in the back of the venue, making the con way more confusing than convenient.

Not every convention layout is going to be perfect, nor should it be, but the best way to make a convenient convention layout is to allow every attraction of a convention to be easily accessible and viewable. I hope that GalaxyCon Columbus follows these criteria when it takes place later this fall.

