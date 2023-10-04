Ay, I Want My Music Back

Opinion by Christian Cullen, Staff Writer

If you, like me, have used TikTok in the past couple of weeks, you may have heard the new Travis Scott song with a 21 Savage feature, “whiplash.” Melding together a dramatic opening and some decent lyricism from 21, the song is pretty good. It’s also completely generated by Artificial Intelligence (AI).

A “creator” by the name of Ghostwriter977 released the song, which was not their first, as they had released a song called “Heart on My Sleeve,” an AI-generated song with Drake and the Weeknd on the vocals.

This has been a part of a worrying trend in the music industry, with AI quickly asserting itself as a force in the music scene. Some of it has been humor-based, such as classic songs sung by AI imitating popular public figures – the best of which is likely an AI-cover of “Big Iron” with President Obama’s voice that I came across. However, Ghostwriter977 and those that may follow them are striking a different chord — artists’ names are stuck on pieces of which they had no part in the creation.

Sure, we can all sit and laugh at the newest cover of a song that has vocals by an AI-imitation of Plankton from Spongebob, but this is quickly becoming concerning. AI seems to be a technology that is only improving, which brings in more worries. If one were to show “whiplash” to the average person, there is a good chance that they may not be able to tell that it is a song devoid of humanity in its creation.

As AI continues to improve, what is the stopping point? Furthermore, what are artists supposed to do when their likenesses are uploaded into an AI program, free for human manipulation to run wild?

We can start with the latter question. Artists today, musicians, actors or otherwise, should be lobbying for as little AI influence as possible for a few different reasons.

Firstly, there are economic concerns. If record companies can simply allow an AI program of a superstar to run and create music that sounds close to being alright or human, that will cost them much less in the long run than paying people for their efforts, whether that be anyone from the audio engineers to the superstar themselves. Ask yourself what is more likely: will companies be more interested in preserving the humanity of music or in preserving their bottom line?

The next worry that comes up is the future of music itself. Will there be a point where the music stars of tomorrow are simply AIs that have prompts fed into them? If we can already have an AI imitate a superstar, how long will it take for an AI program to become the superstar? In what is an increasingly hyper-consumerist culture that cares more for the sound of the music and the aesthetic rather than for the artist, what would stop a corporation from pouring in all of the money they can into owning an AI program that can provide the sound and aesthetic the public is looking for?

There is one final concern that unites all the issues I take with the presence of AI in the popular media: The revival of artists who have passed away. A few months ago, the Beatles announced that they had a new song in the works, even though only half of the original band is still living. Using AI tools, John Lennon and George Harrison would be brought back to life for one final song with the Beatles — which should absolutely horrify us. Those that have passed on, creative giants who influenced millions, are now reduced to a few words typed into a prompt on a computer, then spat back out for consumption.

The promise of AI is ultimately, in my opinion, the reason we should avoid it: It takes humanity out of the work. In each example I brought up, the art being created lacks a sort of human aspect. The most creative part of the process is thinking of the prompt to type in. Instead of an opportunity to appreciate human creation, which itself is spontaneous and various, we are gifted with the robotic result of a few clicks and clacks on a keyboard.

The future of music, once a boundary that dared humanity to create a new and innovative world, is a bleak future filled with the 0s and 1s that make up a computer program. It is our duty to keep AI out of music.

