Bengals’ Silver Linings After 1-3 Start

By Joseph Nichols, Staff Writer

On Sunday, the Titans showed the Bengals not one bit of Southern hospitality in a 27-3 beatdown. This week four stumble halted the apparent momentum built by the Bengals in a 19-16 win over their opponent in Super Bowl LVII, the Los Angeles Rams, in week three. Despite this relatively lackluster start, there’s possibly a smattering of silver linings to Cincinnati’s rocky start. A piece of upbeat news is what Bengals fans desperately need after an embarrassing start to the season.

photo courtesy of commons.wikimedia.org

After a resurgent win in a Super Bowl LVII rematch agains the Rams in Monday Night primetime, the Tennesee Titans defense played Joe Burrow and company like a fiddle. An away game against the 1-3 Cardinals awaits the Bengals on Sunday.

The Best Couple That Never Was:

Cincinnati’s front office signed right tackle La’el Collins last season, a huge pickup for the offensive line. He had a rollercoaster season while battling a back injury in 2022, but he looked to anchor the offensive line with the Bengals’ big fish in the 2023 free agency class: Orlando Brown Jr. If fully healthy, this duo could have been one of the best left and right tackle combos in the league. However, Collins was cut as a cap casualty after week one, still unable to suit up and play healthy. Parting is such sweet sorrow.

Best Left Calf/ Worst Right Calf:

Joe Burrow’s left calf is mythical, this calf walks on water and parts the Red Sea. His calf has a beta fish tank in his room so that everyone knows he is above the betas of this world. This puppy is bigger than a rhino. I’m talking crypto podcast host, with uncharted levels of alpha energy exuding from this muscle. Alas, fate does not look so kindly on the savior of Cincinnati’s right calf.

A calf strain during training camp kept Burrow off the field, with the injury getting reaggravated in a week two loss to the Ravens. Next time Hoxworth Blood Center calls me during class, I will be asking if I can donate my calves to one Joseph Lee Burrow.

The Player That I Wouldn’t Want to Meet in an Abandoned Alley:

Week three saw the Bengals d-line bring down Stafford six times, with a pair of sacks coming from Trey Hendrickson, who has totaled three and half sacks this year. In addition, the pass rusher made his presence known throughout the week four Titans game, notching a sack on a crucial third down. However, this production might have a much more sinister side. Hendrickson has been on the record saying that he has periods of blackouts during games that he does not remember.

Best One-Week Wonder:

Bengals stud Ja’Marr Chase was not able to connect with Burrow for the first two weeks, but that changed in a week three victory against the Rams. The third-year receiver finally got back in stride, going for 141 yards on only twelve receptions and a touchdown to help secure a Bengals victory late in the game. The Bengals are 1-3, and although Chase only put up stellar numbers in week three, there’s still hope for the remainder of the season. To all the Rams fans out there: close but no Ja’Marr.

