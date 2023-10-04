Reds Miss Wild Card Amid NL Central Slugfest

By Dylan Paulson, Newswire Intern

The Cincinnati Reds season came to a close after Sunday’s 4-3 loss against the St. Louis Cardinals, ending what many Reds fans are calling a disappointing conclusion to an otherwise promising season.

The Reds had high hopes coming into this season, expecting big things from shortstop Elly De La Cruz and an all-around roster coming off a devastating 100-loss season in 2022.

Coming to the end of the season, the Reds were on pace to become one of the only teams in MLB history to go from having such a poor record one season to make the playoffs the season after.

Finishing at a meager 82-80, the Reds were only two wins away from reaching this benchmark. However, poor losses to the St. Louis Cardinals, Minnesota Twins and the Pittsburgh Pirates and a disastrous 13-12 loss to the latter of the list after being up 9-0 early in the game led to the Reds falling just short of reaching the MLB postseason.

However, for a team that has been one of the bottom feeders of the league for the past few years, many fans are optimistic about the future, and with several rising stars on the roster, things seem to be on the up and up for the hometown team.

One such star, Elly De La Cruz, finished the year with career highs in home runs (28), RBIs (86), and stolen bases (47). There are high hopes that De La Cruz will be spearheading a revived Reds franchise next season. The Reds showed flashes of their potential despite some unfortunate falters when playoffs were on the line, including knocking off the Red Sox in a series, as well as sweeping both the Chicago Cubs and one of the best teams in the MLB, the Texas Rangers, all early on in the season.

While the year may not have ended the way that fans had hoped for, with flashes such as those and the aforementioned promise coming out of much of the roster, hopes are high for 2024 and beyond for this team.

Nevertheless, the Reds have a great deal to be excited for in the coming years. With newly-hired team president Nick Krall coming onto the scene as the offseason begins, it seems that as the roster is turning a new leaf, management plans to do the same.

After finishing 3rd in the NL Central and, as previously noted, falling just short of playoff hopes this season, all that is left for the team to do is to continue chasing teams like the Brewers, Cubs, Phillies and Marlins, all of whom beat them out for playoff positioning this year.

But with a young roster as primed for a breakout year as Cincinnati, expectations could not be any higher for this coming season. For now, though, the Reds will watch the MLB postseason from home.

