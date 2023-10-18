Anti-Oppression Isn’t Pro-Terrorism

Opinion by Grace Hamilton, Opinions & Editorials Editor

Are you pro–Palestine or pro-Israel?

That question has been leveled at every person in discussion, casual conversation, X feeds and TikTok comments recently, and for good reason.

It’s an important question, and it’s an important stance. I stand with oppressed people who have the right to fight back against their oppressors and defend their right to self-governance. There is a heavy history of violence against Palestinians, inflicted by a world that has, over and over again, maintained its belief that Palestine has no room to exist — not in favor of Jewish people or British colonizers or American military forces.

However, being pro-Palestine does not make one pro-Hamas, pro-terrorism or pro-violence-against-whichever-innocent-civilian-is-unlucky-enough-to-be-in-the-way. Anti-oppression stances do not a terrorist make.

Why, suddenly, is the horrible and unjustifiable attack of Hamas on innocent Israeli citizens the end-all be-all deciding factor for whether we support an oppressed people’s right to no longer be oppressed or support a systematic erasure of an entire ethnic identity?

How can we be expected to stand by and accept this — all because of the actions of a singular organization that is not the government of Gaza? Gaza is not a country. It is subject to the complete control of Israel; it has no government and no military. Who can leave, who can enter, where they can live, what they can eat or drink, who can help them — it’s all up to Israel. Since its creation, Israel has further shrunk and suffocated the land wherein they forced Palestinians to relocate.

In 2009, Avigdor Lieberman ran for the legislature in Israel with a platform promising to take citizenship away from Palestinians who refused to swear loyalty to the Israeli state. He later became the foreign and defense minister.

We pretend these views and this treatment are okay all for the sake of the war on terror. I think Palestinians can tell you something about terror, if only you would listen. There is no way to justify or rationalize the actions of Hamas against innocent Israeli citizens. That kind of violence against women and children, or against anyone innocent, can’t be justified. But that isn’t grounds to turn a blind eye to Israel bombing Gaza right now. With a military budget funded by the U.S. at the sum of $3 billion a year, they are denying food and water to Palestinians and keeping humanitarian aid from entering the region.

For almost 80 years, Israel has subjected Palestinians to brutal and controlling rule most often compared to an “open-air prison.” But only now, after Jewish lives are taken, you start paying attention?

It has come to a point where the people of Palestine are making the choice to stay in their land while bombs funded by the U.S. rain down on them.

The choice is freedom or death — which isn’t really a choice at all.

Palestine is their home. Why are you asking them to leave? Why can’t you recognize that the people who are starving, cut off from clean water and internet and humanitarian aid, are victims?

Israel is using Hamas as an excuse to finish what they started in 1948 — the complete expulsion of Palestinians from Palestine — through forceful exit or through death.

The only way to end this is liberation. According to the New York Times, “Since 1997, the United States has vetoed more than a dozen United Nations Security Council resolutions criticizing Israel for its actions in the West Bank and Gaza.”

We have to acknowledge our role in this. We can help Israelis recover from this horrible attack that tore families apart, that victimized innocent people who played no role in what is happening in Gaza.

We can also refuse to continue to support a government and military hell-bent on the ethnic cleansing of an entire population.

Two truths can coexist. Jewish people — the people of Israel specifically — in every world and argument and perspective did not deserve the violence brought against them this month. They deserve safety and sanctuary as a people attacked from every side throughout history.

Palestinians do not deserve the violence wrought against them in the aftermath of the Hamas attack or the violence they’ve experienced in the past 75 years. They deserve safety and sanctuary as a people within their homeland.

I live in a world where both these things are true. Where I can stand against terrorism brought against innocent people and against oppression forced on innocent people.

What world do you live in?

