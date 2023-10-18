The Hubris Behind Hunting the Humanities

Opinion by Katie Sanchez, Print Managing Editor

Last week, Miami University of Ohio announced that the university is considering cutting or consolidating 18 of its major programs in the humanities in attempt to cut back on costs and relieve its budget deficit. Miami is just one of many universities in recent years who have cut humanities programs, following a trend of decreasing enrollment in programs like English, foreign languages and theology.

This pattern of cutting humanities programs when budgets get tight is a devastating trend that signals a serious threat to higher education, and I sincerely hope Xavier is not taking notes from our neighbor in Oxford.

Miami is far from the only university who has made this decision recently. Just a few weeks ago, West Virginia University’s Board of Governors voted to eliminate 32 majors and let go 7% of its faculty in those departments. Across the region and nationwide, humanities courses are the first to go as universities look for extra space in their budgets.

On one hand, it follows that a university would cut majors with decreased enrollment. To a degree, it is more indicative of a nationwide decline in humanities majors that is driving these cuts more than universities are. But universities cannot blame fewer English majors on students — they are as responsible as students, if not more, for emphasizing the value of humanities degrees.

Fewer than 10% of college graduates graduated with a humanities degree in 2020 (depending on what fields you consider part of the humanities), marking a 25% decline between 2012 and 2020, according to federal data from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System. This sharp downward trend can be seen to have been bolstered by the Great Recession and the limited postgraduate employment opportunities that followed. This has led to a disheartening cultural devaluing of humanities degrees. We’ve been conditioned to only value the clear, “viable” career paths as ways to reach economic sustainability in an unstable job market. However, what is “viable” is not quite so simple.

As a humanities major myself, I may be biased, but I see an incredible amount of value in humanities programs. I can’t count the number of people who have asked what I could possibly do with my history degree, or been surprised when I told them all the possible careers I’m already exploring due to my politics degree. Shockingly, humanities majors do find jobs after graduation.

Just because there’s no job title called “Classical Studies” doesn’t mean the skills a classics major learns in their studies aren’t applicable. It’s shortsighted to think that every major must have a clear career path. An enormous amount of jobs don’t follow from a clear course of study and instead attract a wide variety of degree-earners based on skill rather than the words on a diploma. There’s no major called Sales Executive or Researcher or CEO, but people in those jobs came from somewhere. They need skills like critical thinking, interpersonal communication and clear writing — all skills a humanities degree helps you develop.

Universities alone cannot change the culture surrounding humanities degrees or single-handedly increase enrollment in humanities programs, but they do have a responsibility to vehemently reject the devaluation of the humanities. Liberal arts universities like Xavier in particular have a duty to reorient the narrative and help the humanities survive. As a Jesuit institution, Xavier’s very mission as “rooted in the liberal arts tradition” and committed to “educating the whole person” requires that they continue to choose to rise above the decisions of other universities and support our humanities. There is no cura personalis without a strong core curriculum that includes English and history as well as science and math. The strong writers, thinkers, and communicators that Xavier has produced enrich the Cincinnati region and beyond.

Students at liberal arts universities who don’t major in the humanities still benefit immensely from these programs — a doctor or accountant who can’t write effectively because they only took biology or business classes is going to struggle without the critical workplace skills that the humanities foster. The nationwide trend of cutting humanities programs is going to produce a workforce that cannot communicate well, has a less diverse worldview and is less empathetic — that harms all of us.

Business and nursing might make universities more money, but like it or not, the world needs us humanities majors. In the midst of these cuts, Xavier has the opportunity to be a countercultural leader in thriving humanities programs. I sincerely hope that Xavier’s long and strong roots in the liberal arts tradition help it weather the storm raining down on the humanities.

