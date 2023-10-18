Xavier’s Bubble Isn’t Big Enough

Opinion by Christian Cullen, Staff Writer

Once a semester, Xavier undertakes a day of service known as Community Action Day (CAD). It’s a moment for Xavier students to get off campus and do some positive action in the many neighborhoods of Cincinnati. This semester’s CAD was last Saturday. I walked up excited to do some service. However, I was struck by the lack of Xavier students there.

I would estimate that there were around 50-60 participants there, which is not a horrible number. However, in a school with thousands of undergraduate students, it’s an underwhelming percentage. This article is not meant to be a negative commentary about my experience with CAD, but rather about Xavier’s continued struggles with its separation from the greater Norwood and Cincinnati communities.

From the start of my first year on campus, I have heard of the supposed “Xavier Bubble.” Essentially, Xavier is in Norwood, but most Xavier students have little to no connection with Norwood itself. Physically, our campus is separate from the rest of the area; the entrances into campus are two long roads into the heart of it all. Xavier students regard the surrounding community with suspicion and derision. This is not a natural occurrence, but instead is the result of a lack of emphasis placed on the need for engagement with the people who live around us.

The answer is not for Xavier to require service or even incentivize it. Instead, Xavier should focus on drawing more attention to the service-related events and organizations on campus. In the days leading up to CAD, I only saw the CFJ Instagram doing outreach about the event. The CFJ has a great Instagram page, which you should follow @xu_CFJ. However, Xavier University has a much greater reach than the CFJ Instagram does, so it would not have been much effort to boost what the CFJ was posting. It is a smaller example of a wider issue.

Xavier has been lacking in their outward efforts to engage their students in service and solidarity on a wider level with the surrounding neighborhoods and Cincinnati as a whole.

Xavier has recently been leaning into the Jesuit values more and more; I would say this is a generally good thing. However, you cannot pick and choose. We cannot have people preaching magis and cura personalis, but leave service rooted in justice and love behind. It seems hypocritical and reinforces the “Xavier Bubble.” Magis and cura personalis are exceptional values, but their direction appears to be more inwardly-focused, while service rooted in justice and love is outwardly focused. By avoiding service rooted in justice and love, Xavier reinforces the invisible campus walls that mark the bubble we live in. By avoiding this value, it becomes easier for students to avoid the realities of the greater community and avoid taking action to help.

There is also a worthy conversation about Xavier’s effect on the community in a physical sense. Xavier has been slowly expanding, and with the More Xavier campaign, one can assume that this expansion will continue. Xavier is going to have to grapple with the consequences of this expansion and its effects on Norwood. Xavier will be making conscious financial decisions that may have negative effects on the area. Without a conscious investment in improving life off campus, Xavier’s improvement of life on campus would only feel half-hearted. You cannot strive to create a vibrant culture of love and compassion and set limits on the space that culture can occupy.

In total, I am very worried about Xavier’s conscious messaging combined with the potential effect its inevitable expansion may have on the Norwood community. I hope to see Xavier invest and encourage its students to be engaged off campus as they do for on campus engagement. Otherwise, the Jesuit messaging will be a shield for the expansion and actions of our university, rather than the solid rock upon which we build.

