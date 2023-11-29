2023 XU Volleyball Season Concludes

Muskies drop first Big East tournament match against against DePaul in Milwaukee

By Robbie Dzierzanowski, Staff Writer

The Xavier women’s volleyball team finished off their season with a defeating loss in the first round of the Big East Tournament last Wednesday evening in Milwaukee.

Photo courtesy of Diana Lewis/ Xavier Athletics

The Musketeers fell short of defeating the Blue Demons of DePaul by a score of 1 set to 3 at the Al McGuire Center on the campus of Marquette University.

The season came to an end but was not short of individual accomplishments among the Musketeers.

Graduate student setter Carrigan O’Reilly (pictured right) was named to the All-Big East team for the fourth time in her Xavier career. She also earned a Big East Honor Roll slot four times during the 2023 season, and was picked to the Preseason All-Big East team. O’Reilly ranked 21st in the nation in assists per set, having accumulated 927 on the season for an average of 11 assists per set.

Senior middle blocker Delaney Hogan was named to the All-Big East Team for the third time in her career. She had also earned the Big East Honor Roll selection four times throughout the season, and led the Musketeers in the block assists, kills, points, hitting percentage and blocks/set average this season.

Graduate student outside hitter Brooklyn Cink entered her second season in navy and white with Preseason All-Big East honors, and recorded double-digit kills in five matches. Her season high of 14 kills came against DePaul on Oct. 20.

Redshirt junior middle blocker Sarah Stevens started 27 matches and recorded the second-highest kill percentage on the team at .317.

True junior setter Logan Flaugh tallied the second most assists of any Musketeer with 170 on the season.

Defensive specialist Eloise Czajkowski and outside hitter Quinci Thomas, both first -years, recorded significant playing time along with lone sophomore Caroline Speelman, who started 11 matches in the outside hitter spot, to form an exciting young core.

Xavier finished non-conference play with wins over Indiana State, Alabama State, Cincinnati, Buffalo, Bellarmine and Northern Kentucky

The team began conference play with a 3-0 rout of Butler, and a win against the No. 11 Creighton Bluejays at the Cintas Center where they defeated the Jays 3-2. The win marked history, as Xavier’s most recent win against a ranked team with the last ranked win came 14 years ago against No. 14 Cal Poly in 2007. It was the highest ranked victory in Xavier volleyball history and marked the program’s first ever win against the Bluejays.

In mid-October, the team strung together a trio of wins while visiting Connecticut and Providence and brought home a win in front of a Cintas Center crowd against Seton Hall, bringing their record to 13-6 overall and 6-2 in the Big East.

The team’s momentum then skidded to a halt when they dropped three matches in a row to DePaul and Marquette, both while at Cintas Center.

The ladies then picked up and traveled to Queens, N.Y. for a match against St. John’s where they were shutout 3-0, bringing their record to 6-5 in Big East play.

Following the skid, the Musketeers had a large comeback, going on a five-match winning streak. They picked up a win on the road in New Jersey against Seton Hall, at home versus Georgetown, Villanova, Providence and Connecticut before dropping a match to Butler, bringing their record to 18-10 and 11-6 in the Big East.

To close out the regular season, the women traveled west to Omaha, Neb. to face the Creighton Bluejays one last time, with the Bluejays coming in at No. 15 in the country. The team was not able to surmount the ranked Creighton team for the second time this season, dropping the match in a shutout of 3-0. The Musketeers totaled 26 kills, 24 assists, 39 digs, eight block assists, and two service aces in the three-set match, but nothing was enough to catapult Xavier past the powerhouse.

Xavier finished the season fourth overall in the Big East, with a final record of 18-12 overall, and their in-conference record at 11-7.

Xavier’s finishes above the .500 win percentage mark in 2022 and 2023 marked Xavier’s first consecutive winning seasons since 2015 and 2016.

