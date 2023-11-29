Buenger Hall Faces Staff Turnover

Three of the seven resident assistants hired at the start of the year have quit

By Joseph Nichols, Staff Writer

This semester, three of the original seven Resident Assistants (RA) stationed in Buenger Hall, including the Senior Resident Assistant, have decided to resign before winter break and opted to find separate housing elsewhere.All three of the former RAs declined to comment at this time.

“Given that numerous RAs have stepped down, it is clear something needs to change in Buenger and the management needs to be looked into,” stated sophomore biomedical sciences and Spanish double major Rocco Giegerich, a resident of an RA who resigned.

Of the RAs contacted to comment on the situation regarding RAs leaving Buenger Hall, many declined to comment, worrying they would face repercussions or jeopardize their position as an RA.

“I heard from multiple RAs that the management in Buenger Hall specifically was a mess this year for various reasons, and that it made the RA position not enjoyable,” Geigerich said.

An RA at another residence hall, who asked to remain anonymous, shared their own insight into the situation.

“The Buenger Hall director is acting like a bully to the RAs she doesn’t like and created a really awful work environment for the whole staff. Many of them felt uncomfortable in the building,” they said.

Buenger Hall director Mykaela Freeman has not responded to a request for comments.

The office of Residence Life has seen turnover in the past two years as various individuals in the department have left for similar positions elsewhere.

Former Assistant Director of Residence Life Matt Zalman, opted to take a similar position at the University of Cincinnati.

Additionally, last year’s Kuhlman Hall Director Amy Brown left Xavier this summer to be an Area Coordinator at the University of Cincinnati.

The RA described that the turnover may be related to a lack of opportunity for advancement.

“As far as the Res Life turnover, it is extremely stagnant because the director of Res Life has been there forever and will probably not leave anytime soon. So the (Associate Directors) left because they couldn’t advance at all, and they would’ve been stuck in the same position for years,” they said.

“(The Hall Directors) also don’t have room to advance in Res Life and their pay is atrocious. So, they leave because they have no room to advance, and they can get better pay from other universities.”

“All vacated RA positions have been filled with a minimum of disruption to residents and other staff members. The vacant positions were filled by hiring students who were selected as alternates during last year’s hiring process for RAs,” Senior Director for Student Affairs Lori Lambert said when asked about the situation.

