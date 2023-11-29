Musketeers Look To Domesticate No. 6 Cougars

XU will host game in Big East – Big XII Battle after dropping close game to Oakland

By Ben Dickison, Sports Editor

Last night in Cintas Center, Xavier took a laceration from the claws of the Oakland Golden Grizzlies. In a game that saw Xavier outscored 78-76 at the final buzzer, Dailyn Swain missed a heave from halfcourt that would have given Xavier its fifth win of the season, had it not careened off the rim.

Photo courtesy of Isaac Fiely

First year man Lazar Djokovic (above), who hails from Serbia, has averaged 17.25 minutes per contest since his debut against Washington in Las Vegas. He poured in 10 points against Bryant on Black Friday.

The Musketeers shot 4% better from downtown (30.4-26.7%), made nine more free throws (23-19), corralled in eight more rebounds (37-29) than their opponent, and were equal to the Golden Grizzlies with 10 turnovers. All the statistics looked like a recipe for Xavier to cover the 14.5 point spread set in Las Vegas, where Xavier returned from just over a week ago after dropping a contest versus the Washington Huskies and bouncing back against West Coast Conference powerhouse St. Mary’s of California. However, the Musketeers were inferior to their foes, who were projected to finish sixth in the Horizon League Preseason Poll in field percentage by a substantial margin (51.8-41.1%). While Desmond Claude poured in 24 points without connecting from beyond the arc, the Musketeers struggled to probe Oakland’s veteran head coach Greg Kampe’s unique 1-3-1 zone.

“Oakland beat us tonight,” said Head Coach Sean Miller in his postgame presser. “I thought our offense was plenty good enough to win the game, but we simply could not stop Trey Townsend on defense.”

Townsend, a 6’6” Oakland forward hailing from Oxford, Mississippi, accumulated a game high 28 points on 11 for 18 shooting from the field. Miller called his performance “one of the best games a player has played against one of my teams in a long time,” culminating in a fadeaway off of a mid range jumper that extended the Oakland lead to four with under 30 seconds remaining.

Desmond Claude was Townsend’s primary defender in the second half, mostly due to Abou Ousmane’s exile to the bench due to foul trouble.

In his limited playing time, the North Texas transfer shot an efficient four-for-six on field goal attempts and pulled in five rebounds.

On Ousmane’s performance, Miller noted, “I thought he did a good job. The problem is we needed him for more than sixteen minutes.”

Ousmane has been in a struggle to avoid foul trouble consistently since his showdown with Purdue’s behemoth center and National Player of the Year Candidate Zach Edey, who stands 7’4”. In the Musketeers 71-83 loss in West Lafayette, Ousmane fouled out in 10 minutes. In Xavier’s narrow loss to the Washington Huskies in Las Vegas, Ousmane maxed out his personal fouls in just nine minutes. However, Ousmane has an undeniable motor and commanding physical stature that keeps him a staple in the Musketeers’ rotation.

On Friday, Xavier will take on the team with the ninth-highest rebounding rate in the nation; the Houston Cougars will roll into town for a 6:30 tip as part of the BIG EAST-Big XII battle. The Cougars, boasting a number seven ranking in the Associated Press Poll, are world-renowned for their hard-nosed, physical style of play which yields results in the form of deep tournament runs; the Cougars advanced to the Final Four in 2021 and South Regional Final in 2022. Head Coach Kelvin Sampson, who has had successful stints as skipper at Washington State, Oklahoma and Indiana in the past, has a team anchored by Baylor transfer shooting guard LJ Cryer and last years American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year Jamal Shead at the point position. The Cougars also welcome Temple transfer Damian Dunn, who put up 15.3 points per game last season, to play an interchangeable role with sophomore forward Terrence Arcenaux. Arcenaux is an uber-athletic wing, who is an elite rebounder at 6’6’’. Then again, the common denominator among all of Houston’s roster is the ability to rebound at a world class level. Starting center Ja’vier Francis has split minutes with first-year man Jacob McFarland, a 6’11” paint presence who opted to further his career in Space City as opposed to Cal-Berkeley, Georgia, or Southern California.

In order to defeat the Cougars, it is imperative that Xavier limits turnovers against intense ball pressure, and is able to match the sustained effort on the glass Houston reliably puts forth.

“One of the things we’re teaching our guys is that when you don’t box out, bad things happen,” Miller emphasized.

In Xavier’s first buy game loss since a one-point loss to Wofford in December 2012, it is possible the Musketeers overlooked their foes from the suburbs of Detroit.

It appears Xavier is seeking to forget the result and remember the lesson from this loss. In the postgame press conference, Abou Ousmane remarked, “We needed to get punched in the mouth like this. Knowing if we don’t play hard from the beginning, we will get beat. I feel like this is just going to make us stronger as a team.”

