Print Newspaper

-
SGA Notes 8/23/2021
Courtesy of Chloe Salveson There have been recent changes to Xavier’s quarantine and isolation policies. Quarantine is not required for vaccinated, asymptomatic students and is two days shorter. Faculty have been advised […]
-
CFJ adds new Protestant chaplain
Rev. Justin West joins the CFJ, bringing knowledge and a positive outlook By Tess Brewer, Staff Writer Reverend Justin West has joined the Center for Faith and Justice (CFJ) as the new […]
-
HUB no longer requires masks when working out
By Ivy Lewis, Guest Writer Xavier University’s Health United Building (HUB) recently announced that students will not be required to wear a mask while exercising in the Recreation Center. This comes as […]
-
The Lighter Side
Respecting women, sexy snakes, undies The Taliban has asked women to stay home because fighters have not yet been trained to respect women (Aug. 24). The nude infant pictured on Nirvana’s hit […]
-
Voting Restrictions Proposed
By Ethan Nichols, Guest Writer Ohio House Republicans proposed extensive voting restrictions last week, including enhanced photo identification requirements, stricter rules on absentee voting and bans on ballot drop boxes. The voting […]
-
Bomb threat scare at U.S. Capitol
Roseberry spoke of “revolution” in a five hour standoff with Capitol police By Tyler Clifton, Staff Writer The U.S. Capitol came under threat on Aug. 19 when Floyd Ray Roseberry claimed to […]
-
From White Jesus to White Supremacy
By Waleed Majid, Staff Writer Our master Yeshua Bin Mariam is a representative of God, renowned for his kindness, wisdom, patience and perseverance. He is venerated and loved by billions for the […]
-
Legalize all drugs
By John Smithmeyer America has lost the war on drugs, and this isn’t new news by any means. However, how long will the judicial and penal system keep repeating the same mistakes […]
-
First-year frenzy
By Griffin Brammer, Staff Writer Let’s get one thing straight: first-years are not college students. Or, at least, not mentally. They go to and live at a college, yes, but in their […]
-
Xavier women’s soccer opens up new season 2-0
Xavier picked up a road win over No. 21 St. Louis before beating Northwestern By Will Pembroke, Show Manager The Xavier women’s soccer team turned in a pair of excellent performances last […]
-
Scrimmages start seasons smoothly
Team Scruggs took the win in softball while men’s soccer lost to Bowling Green By Tyler Clifton, Staff Writer A doubleheader took place last Friday at Hayden and Corcoran Fields, featuring two […]
-
Reds looking to make a late-season playoff push
Votto’s resurgence and an easy schedule could push the Reds past the Padres By Joe Clark, Sports Editor For the second year in a row there could be a playoff baseball team […]
-
Some Cincinnati events you won’t want to miss
Check out a few of the upcoming events the Queen City has to offer you By Kate Ferrell, A&E Page Editor Cincinnati is a bustling hub of activity, culture and people. With […]
-
Pixar shorts persistently impress
By Joe Clark, Sports Page Editor Pixar is well known for having not only some of the best animated movies in history (and being a major driver for computer-generated animation) but also […]
-
Staff Spotify: What we’re listening to
Get to know the Newswire editorial staff with our current favorite songs By Kate Ferrell, Arts and Entertainment Editor Loretta by Ginger Root This track has been on repeat all summer for […]
-
Back Page: 8/26/2021
Masks, Pants and More Now Optional in the HUB By Charlie Gstalder, Opinions Page editor As I’m sure you’ve heard by now, Xavier has declared that masks are no longer required inside […]
-
Back Page: 8/19/2021
Rejected Marvel’s What If…Episodes By Jacob Smith What if Thanos smoked weed with Thor? In this reality, Thanos meets Thor when he spends a semester studying abroad at University of Asgard. Thor […]
-
Back Page: 8/12/2021
A guide to campus for the uninitiated first-year By Aidan Callahan, Back Page Editor Well, well, well, what do we have here? If you’re reading this, you’re probably some fresh-faced first-year who […]