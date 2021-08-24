Xavier Newswire

-
XUPD increases campus security systems
Vandalism and vehicle break-ins inform decision to ramp up surveillance By Hunter Ellis and Chloe Salveson, Multimedia Managing Editor, Show Manager XUPD is taking measures to expand security coverage on campus in […]
Dorms slated for summer updates
Renovations include new study rooms and upgraded HVAC systems By Erin Albright and Griffin Brammer, staff writers During the next two summers, Brockman Hall and the Commons Apartments are set to undergo […]
Admissions prepares for decision day
Tours, ExploreXU days integral to admissions strategy By Avery Strychasz, staff writer The Office of Admissions is hoping that its unorthodox strategy to work around COVID-19 will pay off as the May […]
Cintas vaccine clinic shuts down
DeWine voices concerns regarding Johnson & Johnson vaccine safety BY OLIVIA VALKNER, staff writer The largest mass vaccination clinic in the state of Ohio, Cintas Center, is being shut down after Governor […]
Fenwick named a distribution hub
Many outraged residents protest the decision on constitutional grounds BY VIC CINE, Covert F.U.C.K member DISCLAIMER: This piece is satire, written for our April Fool’s Edition, and it is not based on […]
Student investors react to market
Pandemic, new president affect decisions of D’Artagnan Capital Fund by joseph cotton, campus news editor The D’Artagnan Capital Fund (DCF) has felt the impact of COVID-19 through the fluctuation of the stock […]
Kuhlman hall director bids adieu
Residence Life searches for replacement after Bell’s sudden departure By Avery Strychasz, guest writer Residents of Kuhlman Hall were informed last Thursday that former Hall Director Kirby Bell would be leaving her […]
SGA aims for transparent budget
Allocations for clubs and student organizations to be posted online by Chloe Salveson, staff writer The Student Government Association’s (SGA) club and organization budgeting process has been slightly altered to increase transparency […]
Communities march for justice
Xavier students join Norwood community in blessing new banner by Seth ellis, staff writer An overcast Cleneay Avenue was enlivened Sunday afternoon as a crowd of sign-yielding adults and children — trailed […]
Vandalism named a bias incident
BART makes a formal statement, XUPD investigation still in progress BY HUNTER ELLIS AND CHLOE SALVESON, Managing Multimedia Editor and staff writer While the Xavier University Police Department’s (XUPD) investigation of the […]
Tuition holds steady for 2021-22
Annual rate remains unchanged, expected to increase next year BY JOSEPH COTTON, Campus News Editor Undergraduate and graduate tuition rates for the 2021-22 academic year will hold steady in order to stay […]
Patriot Front posts propaganda on Xavier’s premises
White supremacist group vandalizes banner, leaves stickers BY HUNTER ELLIS AND CHLOE SALVESON, Managing multimedia editor and staff writer Xavier Police (XUPD) and the Bias Action Response Team (BART) are investigating the […]
Three familiar faces depart Xavier
CDI, CFJ Staff seize new professional opportunities this spring semester by Joseph cotton, campus news editor Three prominent Xavier administrators — Dr. Kyra Shahid, Rev. Nelson Pierce and Luke Hansen, SJ — […]
Elevating Black voices in 2021
BY HEATHER GAST AND ALEX BUDZYNSKI, editor-in-chief and managing editor Students of color at Xavier have consistently had to fight more to have less. Though this burden has been passed down for […]
Student groups watch engagement
Leaders describe experience with involvement, recruitment this fall BY MO JUENGER, World News Editor Organizations around cam- pus have struggled to keep student involvement up during the pandemic, with some implementing new […]
Task Force has cautious optimism
COVID-19 measures to look similar next semester, more testing planned BY ERIN ALBRIGHT AND HUNTER ELLIS, staff writer and multimedia editor Xavier’s COVID-19 Task Force worked diligently to make this semester possible, […]
XU decries Three-fifths Compromise
Administrators confident they have done enough lip service now BY BLAKE LEE MATER, Staff Writher In response to widespread student protests, Xavier University has released a statement formally denouncing the Three-fifths Compromise. […]
Counseling adapts with COVID-19
Services have adjusted to feedback, students still seek improvements BY JOSEPH COTTON, Campus News Editor and Alex Budzynski, Managing EditoR As classwork continues to pile on, race relations rise, the presidential election […]
Wi-Fi connection issues abound
Network updates may help, but won’t resolve unsatisfactory internet BY ERIN ALBRIGHT, staff writer As students notice increased internet connectivity problems across campus, the Information Technologies (IT) staff is confident that these […]
Black student leaders seize SLAB
Students of color address concerns with admin, commission proposed written BY: ALEX BUDZYNSKI, Managing Editor After administrators failed to organize a meeting with Black student leaders to discuss matters of race on […]
Study abroad remains optimistic
International education prepares for in-person and virtual experiences written by: Josephine Pyles, Staff writer In the midst of COVID-19, traveling abroad seems like a distant opportunity for most. As the uncertainty of […]
Food accounts have Instagram beef
Three flavor-focused Instagram accounts fight for culinary critique crown written by: erin albright, staff writer With so many different selections to choose from, many students find themselves overwhelmed when deciding what to […]
Quarantining could be worse
Students speak on experiences with TriHealth, contact tracing and faculty Written by: Will rippey, staff writer Five weeks into the semester, the university’s Testing, Treatment and Tracing Protocols have gone into full […]
GDST enlivened by new faculty
Budding department welcomes three professors, debuts six classes By Anna Verderber, Guest writer The Gender and Diversity Studies (GDST) department has welcomed three new full time faculty members. Along with these new […]
Theology announces new minor
Spirituality and Solidarity courses promote personal and scholarly growth written by: Anna Verderber The theology department is now offering the new Spirituality and Solidarity minor as an option for students this fall […]
Fenwick Hall to be renamed
Submissions open for name recommendations from community written By Heather Gast Bishop Edward Fenwick Hall will be renamed four years after it was discovered that Fenwick, the first president of Xavier University, […]
Pay for parties with probation
Violation of Community Commitment to be met with hefty consequences As Manresa leaders welcome first-years and campus prepares for classes to begin next Monday, parties have sprung up on Cleneay, Lexington, Regent […]
XU plans for an atypical semester
Fall semester to have adjusted class size, dining and academic calendar After announcing a modified fall academic calendar on Thursday, May 28, the COVID-19 Task Force has begun to narrow down changes […]
Xavier discerns its options for fall
The administration is planning for the Xavier community’s return to campus in the fall, but amid the uncertainty that is the COVID-19 era, flexibility will be key in determining what this will […]
Enrollment is on pace for success
Online initiatives attract new students, fall enrollment numbers stay afloat Xavier’s Office of Admissions announced that the university is on pace to meet its enrollment projections, largely due to quickly initiated online […]
Commencement moved to August
Student Affairs plans festivities to celebrate seniors in spring and summer Xavier University announced that it plans to hold its annual commencement on Aug. 8, after it was postponed by COVID-19 restrictions.Additionally, […]
Library launches pandemic archive
The Xavier University library has launched the COVID-19 Digital Collection. The project aims to capture the experiences of the Xavier community during the COVID-19 pandemic. The digital collection was started in March […]
Club budget proposals zoom along
SGA will proceed to a vote to con rm fund allocations to clubs for 2020-21 Xavier’s Student Organization Committee (SOC) formally proposed the club budgets for 2020-21 school year during their virtual meeting […]
Xavier becomes sex-free campus
The university will place microphones around campus to ensure enforcement Note: this article is satire and not real news. Xavier University announced on Wednesday night that it would be implementing new policies […]
Remote learning brings questions: Administrators consider pass/fail grading and refunds for room and board
Administrators consider pass/fail grading and refunds for room and board Xavier University administrators are facing a bundle of questions after deciding on March 12 to move to a remote learning format for […]
Graham gives an early goodbye
The longest-serving president in Xavier’s history will retire on June 30, 2021 Father Michael Graham, president, has been at the helm of Xavier University for more time than most firstyear students have […]
New department awaits name
Following a merger in Fall 2019, GDST and sociology prepares for first prof. Xavier University’s Gender and Diversity Studies Program (GDST) and Sociology Program have merged to form a new department. The […]
Offense proves hard to come in loss to Villanova
Xavier had an opportunity to capture a quality win Saturday afternoon against conference powerhouse Villanova. However, Xavier’s offense stagnated in a 64-55 loss to a physical Wildcats squad at Cintas Center. “They […]
Dining hours get a new design
Auxiliary Services creates a calender to make on-campus options organized Auxiliary Services has implemented a new system to rectify discrepancies between the listed operating times of on-campus dining options from ConneX. Between […]
Senate ‘pads’ itself on the back
SGA passed a plan to fund free menstrual hygiene products around campus By Hunter Ellis | Staff Writer Xavier University will be providing free menstrual products across campus after Student Government Association […]
Xavier readies for 2020 election
The university’s new initiative aims to address challenges that may arise By Hunter Ellis | Staff Writer Xavier is launching an initiative called Take It On 2020 this winter to prepare the […]
Xavier falls in double overtime to Marquette
Xavier laid it all on the line Wednesday night at Cintas Center, locked into a double overtime game with Marquette. For as strong as the effort was, it went to no avail […]
Xavier gets back on track with home win over Georgetown
Travis Steele wanted his team to play the Xavier brand of basketball. To address the team’s three-game losing skid, the second-year head coach challenged every player to earn their minutes in practice. […]
HUB to house Recreational Sports
The new recreation center opened Monday with twice the space of O’Connor By Joseph Cotton | Staff Writer The recreation center at the Health United Building (HUB) opened Monday, replacing O’Connor Sports […]
What the Bengals need to improve in the second half of the season
By Jake Geiger, Staff Writer Halfway through the season, the Cincinnati Bengals sit in last place in the NFL power rankings with a 0-10 record. There have been an array of problems […]
What to expect at this year’s Crosstown Shootout
Musketeers look to retake bragging rights at home against rival Bearcats By Luke Feliciano | Sports editor The most highly anticipated game of the season is nearing its arrival. Xavier men’s basketball […]
SGA votes against amendments
A series of changes to SGA’s constitution failed to pass on Monday By Mo Juenger and Ryan Kambich | Staff Writers The Student Government Association (SGA) senate voted against a series of […]
Late first-half run ignites Xavier’s win against Lipscomb
November basketball has its fair share of upswings and downturns, but Xavier had one of its best showings of the young season at its conclusion. The Musketeers cruised to an 87-62 victory, […]
Xavier flies the flags of the world
The CIE is celebrating International Education Week with a host of events By Mo Juenger | Staff Writer From the Musketeer Mezzanine to the Xavier Yard, the Center for International Education (CIE) […]
TPUSA tries to take over SGA
Turning Point USA attempted to interfere in Xavier’s executive election By Charlie Gstalder, Staff Writer Conservative group Turning Point USA (TPUSA) unsuccessfully attempted to interfere in Xavier University’s Student Government Association Executive […]
Endorsement: CPP has potential
The executive ticket will do a good job if elected, but they could do more By The Newswire staff This year’s Student Government Association (SGA) Executive Election had only one ticket. Community, […]
SGA Senate Elections
This year, the Board of Elections has decided to combine the Senate elections with the Executive election. Both will be happening on Wednesday, Nov. 6. The students who have applied to be […]
CPP Platform
There is one ticket running for the executive positions in Student Government Association this year. However, the ticket must receive at least 50% of the student body vote and one additional vote […]
SGA Exec campaign commences
After last year’s four tickets, one team is running for the executive positions There is one ticket running for the executive positions in Student Government Association this year. However, the ticket must […]
A rabbi calling from the dark
Norman Finkelstein honored for 40 years contributions to Jewish studies By Kevin Thomas | Editor-in-Chief A consortium of faculty, staff, students, scholars and creatives from Xavier, Hebrew Union College (HUC) and the […]
Cincinnati Pro Sports Newsletter: 1st Edition
Written by Hunter Ellis – 9 October 2019 In this bi-weekly newsletter, we will explain the happenings of Cincinnati’s major league teams. Whether you’re a fan because you grew up in the […]
Student involvement decreases
Alternative Breaks, SGA and other groups seeing lower student engagement By Mo Juenger, Staff Writer Student involvement is drastically decreasing this academic year, and organizations around campus are seeing fewer applications to […]
Cybersecurity Attacks Down Across Campus
After building cybersecurity modules into GOA, XU has had fewer breaches By Mo Juenger | Staff Writer Cybersecurity attacks are decreasing this schoolyear at Xavier University, and many believe the downturn is […]
Your school, your questions
Administrators respond to concerns about campus safety, diversity By Heather Gast | Managing Editor The Student Government Association’s (SGA) Your School Your Questions event entered its fourth year on Tuesday. This year’s […]
First-years feature films on Friday
A group of first-years from Husman Hall gather in Alter to watch movies By Hannah Miller | Guest Writer With only being a month into the school year, students have started to […]
SAI ends after four-year tenure
The School of Arts and Innovation was dissolved because of varying visions Photo courtesy of Delaney Mallory Senior Digital Innovation in Film and Television students are required to make a short film […]
Paid Internship – First-years Apply Now
Over the course of our paid fall semester internship, first-year interns will develop an understanding of what constitutes quality journalism and the role of news media within a community while refining their […]
The class of 2023 by the numbers
1193 students enrolled as of the first day of classes 17 different religions are represented in the class TOP 10 majors 1. Nursing 2. Business — Undecided 3. Biomedical Sciences 4. Exploratory […]
Commuters are ready to mentor: Commuter Services’ peer mentorship program kicks off its second year with high hopes
While most students envision college as a new world, free from their parents, some return home to them every night for dinner. For these commuting students, Xavier’s Commuter Activities Board (CAB) offers […]
HUB opening to kick off semester
Despite early delays, the building will be partially open in time for classes Earlier this summer, Father Michael Graham, president, announced that a portion of the newest addition to Xavier’s campus, the […]
MLB Preview: Free agent signings rule offseason
NL East and Central appear to be the most competitive, AL East is top heavy With another season of baseball upon us, it’s pertinent to take a look at how each division […]
Arrupe Leaders cross the finish line
Senior Becky Hagedorn hopes to outrun the stigma around mental health As We Approach This Year’s Finish Line, Senior Arrupe Leader Hopes to Outrun the Mental Health Stigma This past Saturday, the […]
Sex work is work
By Waleed Majid Content Warning: This article contains descriptions of sexual violence. Reader discretion is advised. Sex work is work and is identical to every form of labor. There is a relationship between […]
Does Mike Wazowski wink or blink?
By Paige Wilson Throughout time, the world has been plagued by many questions that we will seemingly never have the answer to. How far does space go on for? What is the […]
The sophomore slump
By Avery Strychasz Being a sophomore is wild. No, seriously. When I moved in this past weekend, I had no clue what to expect. When you are a first-year, move-in day is […]
