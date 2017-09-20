Bluiett named preseason All-American

Photo courtesy of Pickin’ Splinters

Senior guard Trevon Bluiett was named to the Blue Ribbon Basketball Yearbook’s preseason Third Team All-American team on Tuesday.

Bluiett was a major contributor and leader for the Musketeers last season, leading the men’s basketball team to its third Elite Eight appearance in school history.

Bluiett is best known for his innate ability to shoot the basketball from behind the arc. He had a 43.8 field goal percentage while also shooting 37.1 percent from three-point range. Overall, he collected an average of 18.5 points per game a year ago, which ranked him third highest in the Big East conference.

Bluiett’s play last season remained consistent as he was able to score 665 points last year, the most amount of points he has scored in a single season at Xavier.

He currently sits at 1,585 total points for his career and is currently on pace to eclipse the 2,000 point milestone. If he is able to do so, he will join an elite club of Xavier basketball greats like Byron Larkin and David West who have the first and second most points in a Xavier career.

By: Luke Feliciano ~Sports Editor~