Our Staff Officers and Advisers Editor-in-ChiefAlex Budzynski Managing EditorMo Juenger Managing Multimedia EditorHunter Ellis Business ManagerMelissa Navarra AdviserJohn Stowell Governance Committee Campus News EditorRobbie Dzierzanowski World News EditorSophie Boulter Opinions & Editorials EditorCharlie Gstalder Sports EditorJoe Clark Arts & Entertainmet EditorKate Farrell The Back Page Editor Aidan Callahan Education and Enrichment CoordinatorJoseph Cotton Head Copy EditorMolly Hulligan Photography EditorDesmond Fischer Digital Communications ManagerTBD Online EditorNina Benich Debate and Discussion and XST ManagerWill Pembroke Newswire Live ManagerEmma Stevens The Blobcast Show Manager: Chloe Salveson
