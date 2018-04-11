Police Notes & Week in Review

Photo courtesy of Flickr user Roanish

Police Notes

April 1, 2:25 a.m. — Xavier Police and Residence Life investigated reports of a group of students tearing names off corkboards in the hallways of Fenwick. One student involved was found by an RA and was referred to the code of conduct.

April 4, 2:40 a.m. — Xavier Police assisted Norwood Police and Cincinnati Police to set up a perimeter for a search for a suspect who fled on foot from a stolen vehicle at Sherman Avenue and Victory Parkway A canine unit canceled the search after the suspect was tracked north on Reading Road toward Tennessee Avenue.

April 4, 8:32 a.m. — A Physical Plant employee reported damage to the vending machine on the second floor of Fenwick Place.

April 4, 10:07 p.m. — Xavier Police investigated a report of two cell phones stolen from O’Connor Sports Center. The suspects were described as four juveniles and were last seen exiting the building before officers arrived.

April 5, 1:46 a.m. — A student reported that their vehicle was vandalized while parked on campus. No suspects have been identified.

April 7, 12:08 p.m. — Xavier Police recovered a stolen automobile that was left abandoned in the O’Connor parking lot, near the service driveway leading onto the Hayden Field.

April 7, 11:53 p.m. — Xavier Police assisted Residence Life with a room search in Fenwick Place. A small amount of marijuana was confiscated. Residence Life will follow up.

April 9, 12:40 a.m.— Xavier Police assisted Cincinnati Police with investigating a hit and run auto accident on Dana Avenue. The driver and vehicle were turned over to Cincinnati Police.

Note of the Week

“Tears of Flame”

April 5, 9:23 p.m. — Xavier Police, Cincinnati Fire and Residence Life responded to a smoke alarm in Fenwick Place. Responding units found a candle burning and a box of tissues next to the candle on fire, which activated the alarm. The fire was quickly extinguished with out damage.

Week in Review

NASA has announced plans to put what it calls “Marsbees” on the red planet sometime in the future, replacing current rovers “which are slow, bulky and very expensive” NASA said with swarms of microbees that can cover more ground at a lower cost (March 30).

BP claimed in a statement that an oil spill off Australia’s coast would be a “welcome boost” to local economies (April 6).

A pair of goats were rescued from the beam of a bridge after escaping a local farm in Lawerence County, Pa. (April 6).

A first grader was thrilled to discover that a textbook she had just received was used by country star Blake Shelton. Her mother was not as thrilled, since the textbook has been used since 1982 (April 7).

An extremely drunk tourist in Valle d’Aosta, Itally, accidentally climbed a mountain while trying to get back to his hotel (April 10).

Shia LeBeouf will be starring in a movie about his life, but he will not be playing himself. Instead, he will be playing his father (March 17).

A Chinese airline denied allegations that a group of its flight attendants participated in an orgy, despite there being a video uploaded online (March 19).

The North Pole branch of Blockbuster will be closing, leaving only six Blockbusters left in operation (March 19).

This post was assembled by U.S. & World News Editor Kevin Thomas.