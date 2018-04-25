Men’s tennis closes regular season, looks to tournament

Photo courtesy of goxavier.com |After concluding the regular season last weekend against Butler, the Musketeers prepare for the Big East Tournament as the seventh seed.

The Xavier men’s tennis team traveled to Butler University in Indianapolis for a Big East Conference matchup last weekend. It competed at the Butler Bubble in Xavier’s final match of the regular season.

Although the Bulldogs won the match, the Musketeers will attempt to push through adversity heading toward the Big East Tournament in the coming week.

During the Saturday matchup with Butler, Xavier was unable to grab any singles wins.

Butler dominated the singles, as all but one set was even close for Xavier. Freshman Jan Vrba played the best of the Musketeers in singles, losing closely 6-4, 7-5 in his match.

Xavier was able to see some success during the weekend, as it was able to find a win in doubles matches. Senior Gabriel Araujo and junior Jack Dykema won the only match for Xavier on Saturday by a score of 6-3 over Butler.

Along with the matchup at Butler this weekend, Xavier tennis also found out its fate for the 2018 Big East Tournament.

The tournament, which is being held at the Cayce Tennis & Fitness Center in Cayce, S.C., will have eight Big East schools compete for the title of Conference Champion.

Of the eight possible seeds, Xavier received the seventh seed. This seeding will match it up against second-seeded St. John’s in the quarterfinals. The Musketeers will face the Red Storm on Friday at 12:30 p.m.

If Xavier wins, it will advance to the semifinals on Saturday to face the winner of Marquette/Georgetown.

Xavier looks to close out the 2018 season on a high and competitive note. A strong performance at the Big East Tennis Championships this coming weekend will create strong momentum heading into the fall season, especially for a team that is loaded with underclassmen.

The future is bright for Xavier men’s tennis, and this upcoming weekend will help lay the groundwork for it.

By: Colin Cooper ~Staff Writer~