Women’s golf sets record for best 54-hole score

Photo courtesy of goxavier.com | The Xavier women’s golf team secured a first-place finish at the MAC Fall Preview last weekend. During the tournament, the team broke an overall 54-hole school record, shooting for an impresssive 883 (+19).

The Xavier women’s golf team has been busy during the past two weeks, as it has played in two consecutive tournaments.

The tournaments, the MAC Fall Preview and the Palmetto Intercollegiate, mark the end of the fall season for the team.

The solid outings have allowed Xavier women’s golf to build momentum before the spring season.

The first tournament for the women came last week in Noblesville, Ind., as they competed in the MAC Fall Preview.

Battling cold and windy conditions for most of the weekend, the women did more than just compete in the tournament — as they won it in record-breaking fashion.

Last Sunday, the Musketeers entered one spot behind Toledo on the leader board, which meant the team needed a solid performance to secure the title.

The women delivered this solid performance, jumping Toledo for the tournament championship by two strokes.

In the process of winning the tournament, Xavier broke a team record that dated back to the 2009-10 team.

Through 54 holes the team shot a score of 883 (+19), which beats the previous record by nine strokes (892).

Junior Mikayla Fitzpatrick led Xavier with the best overall score on the team (+1). This score was good enough to place her third overall for the weekend, as she was able to lock down her 10th career top-10 finish. Graduate student Lyndsey Hunnell also shot well for Xavier. Her score (+3) was good enough to give her a fourth-place individual finish.

In addition to Fitzpatrick and Hunnell, Xavier had two other golfers who placed in the top 10. Freshman Ke’Asha Phillips and senior Mikayla Smith both shot exceptionally well, as Phillips finished at (+1) and Smith at (+2).

This win in Indiana propelled the team to its next tournament at the Palmetto Intercollegiate in Kiawah Island, S.C.

At the Palmetto Intercollegiate, Xavier looked to build off its electric performance at the MAC Fall Preview.

The golfers teed off against tough competition in South Carolina as they faced teams such as the No. 35 College of Charleston, University of Kansas and North Florida.

The event, which concluded on Tuesday, landed the Musketeers with a 14th-place finish — within seven strokes of a top-10 spot.

In three rounds (54 holes) played throughout the tournament, the Musketeers shot a 911 (+47).

Smith recorded the team’s best score of the tournament, shooting a 225 (+9) while placing tied for 31st place.

Not far behind was Fitzpatrick and Hunnell, who each tied for 34th place overall with a score of 226 (+10).

By: Colin Cooper | Staff Writer