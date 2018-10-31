Musketeers go pro

Photo courtesy of nba.com/pelicans | Former Xavier guard Trevon Bluiett hopes to make a splash with the New Orleans Pelicans after signing a two-way contract with the team.

Five members from last year’s men’s basketball team are now playing professionally in the NBA or overseas.

Trevon Bluiett was not chosen in the NBA draft this past season. He signed a two-way contract with the New Orleans Pelicans on July 17 after a strong preseason showing. He averaged 18.3 points per game on 57 percent from the floor. He also averaged 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists a game.

After starting the season on the Pelicans’ roster, Bluiett was sent down to the G-League affiliate of the New York Knicks, the Westchester Knicks, because the Pelicans do not have a G-League team.

J.P. Macura also went undrafted this June and signed a two-way contract with the Charlotte Hornets on July 2.

However, he didn’t put up fantastic statistics, averaging 6.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.

In true Macura fashion though, he impressed in summer league with his hustle and tenacity. He made the opening night roster for the Hornets and is still on the team.

Kaiser Gates chose to forego his senior season to play professionally. Gates received an invite to training camp for the Bulls’ G-League team, the Windy City Bulls.

Sean O’Mara signed a professional contract with BC Nokia, a team in Finland. He teams up with former Xavier guard Malcolm Bernard.

Through five games, O’Mara has established himself as the starting center for the team. He is averaging 20 points per game while shooting 65 percent from the field.

Kerem Kanter is currently playing in France for JL Bourg. He signed his contract on Aug. 6.

He has appeared in six games, averaging 13.8 minutes a game and 8.67 points per game on 64.7 percent shooting.

By: Donnie Menke | Staff Writer