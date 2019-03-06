Women’s tennis captures seventh straight win

Musketeers improved to 9-2 on the season with three victories last weekend

The women’s tennis team scored big this weekend, extending its winning streak to seven victories with wins against Dayton, East Tennessee State and Cornell. The wins helped the Musketeers improve to a 9-2 overall record.

The match against Dayton was one-sided, as Xavier swept the Flyers by a tally of 7-0.

Xavier won both doubles matches that finished. Senior Sophia Abelson and sophomore Kaitlin Ruether won their doubles match 6-0. Freshman Natalie Moyer and senior Zoe Manion won their match 6-3.

Freshmen Emily Thomas and Hunter Roper were tied 4-4 in their match before it ended unfinished.

Five of the six singles matches were won in straight sets, while the sixth was forfeited by Dayton.

Thomas won her match in two sets, winning 6-1 and 6-2. Roper also won her match in two sets, with scores of 6-2 and 7-5.

Ruether won her match easily, conceding only one game en route to 6-1 and 6-0 wins. Moyer also won her match fairly easily, 6-0 and 6-3. Junior Lauren Fitz-Randolph cruised to a win, losing only three games for scores of 6-2 and 6-1. Manion won after Dayton forfeited.

East Tennessee State was a much closer match, with Xavier narrowly edging them out by a score of 4-3.

Abelson and Ruether were able to win the match of the day 6-1.

Sophomore Ahmeir Kyle and Thomas were unable to win their doubles match, falling 6-4, while Roper and junior Rachael Reichenbach lost their match 6-4. As a result, East Tennessee won the doubles point.

Ruether won her singles match 7-5 and 6-0 to bring Xavier back to 1-1. Kyle fell in three sets in her match, 6-4, 1-6 and 3-6, to put East Tennessee back in the lead, up 2-1.

Abelson emerged victorious in her match, winning the last two sets 6-1 and 7-5 after losing the first one 4-6 to bring Xavier even with East Tennessee 2-2.

Reichenbach lost her match in three sets by scores of 4-6, 6-4 and 3-6 to give East Tennessee its third point of the match.

Roper won her match in three sets, 3-6, 6-3 and 6-2, to tie the match again at 3-3 while Thomas won her match 6-3, 2-6 and 6-2 to give Xavier the 4-3 win.

Xavier wrapped up the weekend on Sunday, beating Cornell 5-2. It won the doubles point, as the pair of Abelson and Ruether and the duo of Reichenbach and Roper each won their doubles matches 6-3.

Kyle and Thomas were down 5-4, but the match finished before it was final.

Xavier won four of the six singles matches as well. Kyle won her match 6-3 and 7-5.Abelson won hers 7-6 and 6-2.

Thomas and Ruether both won their matches fairly easily, as Thomas won 6-3, 6-2 while Ruther won 6-2, 6-3.

Reichenbach was unable to win, losing 4-6, 6-7. Roper also lost but was in it to the very end, only losing after a 20-game third set. Her match final score was 6-3, 7-6 and 11-9.

The women’s team returns to action on Friday when the Musketeers take on Northern Kentucky in nearby Highland Heights, Ky., at 7 p.m.

By: Donnie Menke | Staff Writer